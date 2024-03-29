North Carolina transportation leaders revise Charlotte Passenger Rail Facility design

Transportation leaders in North Carolina have revised the design for the Charlotte Passenger Rail Facility located in South End, N.C. after public feedback.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) presented the revised plans at a meeting on March 25 at The Pritchard at South End Church in Charlotte. The new passenger rail facility will help bring modern trains and improved intercity passenger rail service to Uptown Charlotte and support service throughout the state. Residents in the area still have a month to comment on the newly proposed designs for the facility. The state agency will consider all comments before a final design is approved.

“After further engagement with members of the community, stakeholders and the city to hear comments and concerns about the original design, we were able to reduce the footprint of the facility to make sure we’re matching the community’s vision and needs while maintaining operational function,” said Jason Orthner, NCDOT’s Rail Division director. “We enjoy working with the communities to further the goals of those living and working there, continuing the conversations and moving forward with the project in a way that supports everyone’s interests.”

NCDOT staff met with groups in the Wilmore neighborhood and members of the Gold and Iron Districts in November 2023 to hear their concerns about the facility and potential property acquisitions, services to be conducted there and impacts to Summit Avenue and surrounding neighborhoods. Based on that input, NCDOT was able to adjust the design to further limit impacts to residents, businesses and the neighborhoods around the facility.

NCDOT notes many key aspects of the previously proposed design have changed. The facility will not cross Summit Avenue and will be located entirely on property previously purchased by NCDOT for the purpose of building the facility. NCDOT also proposed putting in vegetative buffers along the boundaries with adjoining neighbors and landscaping at Summit Avenue is proposed along the facility border.

The new Charlotte Passenger Rail Facility will serve the future Charlotte Gateway Station to meet Charlotte’s vision to bring world class passenger rail service to Uptown. Together, the projects will accommodate customer growth, supporting Charlotte as an important destination for travelers in the region and servicing modern, efficient passenger train sets of the future. Charlotte Gateway Station and the connected Charlotte Passenger Rail Facility are projects that have been conceptualized, designed, and incrementally implemented in partnership with the city of North Carolina since the early 2000s.

Residents can summit comments on the new proposal on NCDOT’s website through April 25. Final engineering plans for the facility are anticipated for completion in 2026.