WMATA, LCOR welcome residents to new North Bethesda Station transit-oriented development

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority (WMATA) and LCOR announced that the 354-unit residential community located at the North Bethesda Station is now welcoming its first residents. The completion of the building, known as the Envoi, marks the broader completion of The Quad at Pike District—a 20-year partnership that has transformed WMATA-owned land into a transit-centered neighborhood.

“By ground leasing [WMATA]-owned land to LCOR, we’re helping create more housing options, supporting economic growth and centering development around safe, frequent, reliable transit,” said WMATA Senior Vice President of Real Estate and Development Nia Rubin. “With the completion of the Envoi, the remaining 13.9 acres of [WMATA] property at North Bethesda are planned to be developed through a separate partnership with Montgomery County, focusing on creating a life science anchored, mixed use development, complementing the existing LCOR development.”

Developed on 1.6 acres of WMATA-owned property through the agency’s joint development program, Envoi is the final piece of a two million-square-foot mixed-use development that includes 1,300 residential units—164 of which are affordable—alongside retail, green space and walkable access to transit.

"Envoi represents the culmination of our long-term vision for The Quad—one rooted in transit access and thoughtfully designed spaces that reflect today's resident needs," said LCOR Co-Chief Investment Officer Harmar Thompson. "With Envoi now welcoming its first residents, we are proud to see this community fully realized and a neighborhood built around how people actually want to live."

The 12-story building, designed by Design Collective Inc., hosts modern interiors and a contemporary facade. Residents are set to have access to nearly 13,000 square feet of amenities, including a fitness center, outdoor pool, open-air courtyard with grilling stations and fire pits, a coworking lounge, indoor and outdoor children’s play areas, a dog park and a rooftop terrace with a penthouse lounge and golf simulator. Envoi offers a mix of market-rate and affordable apartments across one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts—an uncommon option in the North Bethesda market.

The development was supported by Montgomery County’s More Housing at Metro Act, enacted in 2021 to encourage transit-oriented, affordable housing on WMATA-owned land. Through the five phases of the project delivered by LCOR, WMATA notes it has generated about $40 million in ground lease payments and fees and is expected to support approximately $350 million in state and local tax revenue over the next 30 years.

“Projects like The Quad demonstrate how sustained investment and strong regional partnerships can create positive impact,” said WMATA Board Chair Valerie Santos. “This development reflects our commitment to fiscal stewardship of [WMATA] while also supporting the regional goal of expanding housing options, especially in transit-adjacent neighborhoods.”