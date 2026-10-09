People on the move: Cubic Transportation Systems, WeDriveU, San Joaquin RTD

Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), WeDriveU and the San Joaquin Regional Transportation District (RTD) have made new appointments to their respective leadership teams.

Cubic Corporation appoints next president and CEO of CTS

Elliot “Lee” Sander has been appointed president and CEO of CTS. He will report to Stevan Slijepcevic, chairman, president and CEO of Cubic Corporation.

Cubic says the appointment follows a multi-month search. Sander succeeds Slijepcevic, who has served as interim president of CTS.

Sander has worked with CTS as an advisor since August 2025 and has served as executive chairman since June 2026.

“Lee is the right leader for CTS at this moment,” Slijepcevic said. “Few people know the transportation industry from as many perspectives. He has led major public agencies, built global transportation businesses and helped shape national transportation policy. Over the past year, I have watched him work closely with our teams and customers and my confidence in his ability to lead this business has only grown."

Sander previously served as executive director and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and as commissioner of the New York City Department of Transportation. In the private sector, he led Bombardier Transportation Americas and built AECOM’s global transportation division.

Sander also founded the National Association of City Transportation Officials and served as chairman of the Regional Plan Association, helping shape transportation policy nationally.

“CTS has extraordinary people, deep customer relationships and a long history of solving complex transportation challenges,” Sander said. “Having worked with the business for the past year, I understand both the progress CTS has made and the work ahead. I am honored to lead this team.”

WeDriveU appoints next vice president of fleet maintenance

WeDriveU has appointed Hernán Quiroz as its next vice president of fleet maintenance. Quiroz joins WeDriveU with more than 13 years of global fleet maintenance and asset management experience, most recently with Halliburton.

Quiroz will lead fleet strategy, safety and compliance, innovation and workforce development, overseeing the fleet WeDriveU operates for public- and private-sector customers. His team will enhance fleet safety and reliability for WeDriveU’s fixed route bus, paratransit, microtransit and on-demand services across roughly 40 U.S. locations.

“Hernán joins at an exciting time as we structure WeDriveU for our next stage of growth by adding global expertise to enhance operating efficiency and customer value,” said WeDriveU President and CEO Erick Van Wagenen. “His extensive experience in asset management for distributed 24/7 fleet operations is well-suited for optimizing vehicle availability and lifespans, exploring new propulsion systems, and serving customers with a maintenance organization designed for the future.”

Most recently, Quiroz served as director, global maintenance and reliability for Halliburton’s energy services practice, where he managed more than 10,000 heavy-duty mobile diesel and electric assets across six global regions. He previously ran the company’s Latin America fleet maintenance across 12 countries. Earlier in his career, he led maintenance operations for steel manufacturer Ternium Americas.

San Joaquin RTD names next director of safety and security

San Joaquin RTD has named Harlow Church its next director of safety and security, bringing more than 17 years of experience in transit operations, system safety, fire life safety, emergency management and regulatory compliance.

Church joins the agency after an extensive career with Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), where he most recently served as fire life safety program administrator, where he developed and managed fire prevention and first responder programs, including fire department familiarization and training involving transit facilities and equipment. Church also worked closely with BART Police and System Safety in support of the agency’s emergency management program. His responsibilities included developing and directing tabletop and full-scale emergency exercises and supporting Emergency Operations Center planning and activations for major events, including the Super Bowl and FIFA World Cup.

Previously, Church served in BART’s System Safety Department as Principal Operations Safety Specialist, where he led accident and incident investigations, conducted operational safety reviews and audits, identified hazards, developed corrective actions and worked with internal stakeholders to address safety deficiencies. His experience also includes developing BART’s right-of-way encampment risk assessment program. In that capacity, he worked with BART and city of Oakland, Calif., stakeholders to align encampment policies, evaluate risk, prioritize mitigation areas and oversee station and facility cleanouts designed to reduce combustible fire loads and related safety hazards.

Church began his transportation career in freight and passenger rail, serving in frontline and supervisory positions as a conductor, locomotive engineer, DMU operator and operations supervisor before transitioning into system safety.

“Safety must remain at the center of everything we do at [San Joaquin] RTD,” said San Joaquin RTD CEO Eric Williams. “Harlow brings a unique combination of operational experience, system safety expertise, emergency preparedness and first responder coordination. His experience will help us continue strengthening our safety culture while ensuring [San Joaquin] RTD is prepared to respond effectively when emergencies occur. As we look at where [San Joaquin] RTD needs to be over the next several decades, our responsibility goes beyond providing transportation. We must ensure that our employees, riders, facilities and operations are supported by strong safety systems, sound emergency planning and a culture of preparedness and accountability. Harlow’s experience will be an important part of that work.”