People on the move: Coast Transit Authority, VVTA, San Joaquin RTD, Nashville Department of Transportation

The Coast Transit Authority (CTA), Victor Valley Transit Authority (VVTA), the San Joaquin Regional Transit District (RTD) and the Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) have made new appointments to their respective leadership teams.

CTA appoints next executive director

CTA has appointed Mike Reso as its next executive director. Reso brings eight years of senior municipal leadership experience, including service as chief administrative officer for Bay St. Louis and, prior to that, 4.5 years as city manager for Diamondhead, Miss.

“I am honored to join Coast Transit Authority as executive director,” Reso said. “I look forward to working closely with our staff, board of commissioners and community partners to continue strengthening the essential transportation services that connect residents across the Mississippi Gulf Coast.”

VVTA appoints new CEO

The VVTA Board of Directors has appointed Rod Goldman as the agency’s next CEO, effective July 1, 2026. Goldman currently serves as VVTA’s director of operations and brings more than 38 years of leadership and operational experience in public transportation. He will succeed Nancie Goff, who will retire on June 30, 2026, following more than three decades of dedicated service to the agency and the High Desert community.

Goldman’s extensive career includes key leadership roles at Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Baton Rouge Capital Area Transit System and Gardena GTrans, where he advanced service quality, operational efficiency and community engagement. He also spent a decade leading his own consulting firm, Diversified Transportation Solutions, assisting transit agencies in the U.S. and the state of Qatar with strategic planning, system redesigns and performance improvements.

“We are excited to welcome Rod Goldman as VVTA’s next CEO,” said VVTA Board Chair Liz Becerra. “Rod’s proven track record, innovative mindset and deep industry expertise make him the right leader to guide VVTA into its next chapter of growth and service excellence. On behalf of the board, we also extend our heartfelt appreciation to Nancie Goff for her exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to our riders, employees and communities. Her impact on this agency will be felt for years to come.”

San Joaquin RTD names interim CEO

The San Joaquin RTD Board of Directors has named former Deputy CEO Kimberly Turner as interim CEO, effective Feb. 23.

As interim CEO, Turner will oversee day-to-day operations, support staff across all departments and continue advancing the agency’s strategic priorities, including service reliability, customer experience improvements and financial stability.

“Continuity and accountability are critical during a leadership transition,” said San Joaquin RTD Board Chair Derek Graves. “I know that Ms. Turner is committed to maintaining operational performance, supporting our team and delivering safe, dependable transit service to our riders.”

Nashville Mayor appoints Phillip Jones as interim NDOT director

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell has appointed Phillip Jones as NDOT director following the resignation of Diana Alarcon.

In a statement, O’Connell noted his appreciation for Alarcon’s work as director but is excited for the future.

“I would like to express my gratitude for the time, energy and dedication she brought to the role over the last four years,” O’Connell said in the statement. “I appreciate her partnership and faithful service to the city we both love and we wish her the best.”

O’Connell goes on to note that Jones has been assisting in the implementation of the Choose How You Move plan.

“Phillip is an accomplished and dedicated professional who loves Nashville, and I am confident that he will successfully guide the department during this time of transition,” O’Connell said.