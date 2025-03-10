Nashville Mayor O’Connell begins implementation of Choose How You Move Transportation Improvement Program

Nashville, Tenn., Mayor Freddie O'Connell has launched 11 transit projects to begin the implementation of the Choose How You Move (CHYM) Transportation Improvement Program.

"Since passage of Choose How You Move, we have worked in earnest to get projects underway, and today, we are celebrating several foundational steps that will pave the way for future improvements," Mayor O'Connell said. "I am looking forward to Nashvillians starting to see the benefits of investing in ourselves. We deserve more time with our friends and family and less time simply trying to get to them."

To fund the projects, Mayor O'Connell has submitted a supplemental budget to the Nashville Metro Council to review. The Nashville Metro Department of Finance estimates the sales tax surcharge will generate $59.3 million through the end of the fiscal year, June 30, 2025. Because those funds were not anticipated in the original fiscal year 2025 budget (because voters had not yet approved CHYM), the mayor is submitting a budget to council outlining how that revenue will support progress on the 11 projects.

The 11 projects are:

Low-income fare subsidy program: Will increase the number of individuals qualifying for free or reduced fares on WeGo Public Transit. Program planning and design will begin later this spring with implementation in the fall. WeGo service expansion: Will help fund improvements announced in February as part of WeGo summer service changes, making routes more frequent and accessible. Funds will help purchase 12 new buses to support increased service levels. Murfreesboro Pike queue jump: Will add a business access transit lane in the outbound direction between Shumate and Edge O Lake, with a queue jump signal at Edge O Lake, saving two to four minutes of travel time by allowing buses to bypass 1,400 feet of queued traffic, producing 10,000 hours of time savings for riders. West End curbside bus lane pilot: Will improve travel time for buses between 25th and 31st Ave., one of the densest corridors in the city. Fiber installation: Initiates planning to support systemwide fiber installations, which are a critical technology component for signal upgrades and transportation system technologies. Signal upgrades: Initiates planning to support upgrading 592 traffic signals to smart signals. South Broadway Transit Center: Initiates planning for a new transit center south of Broadway in downtown Nashville, enabling decentralization of the transit network to allow for more convenient crosstown routes. Street improvement projects: Will fund planning and design to inform construction of 39 miles of street infrastructure projects across the county. WeGo security upgrades: Will increase the number of contracted hours with WeGo's security firm and allow for appointment of first transit liaison within Metro Nashville Police Department. New bus operations and maintenance facility: Initiates planning for a new, expanded operations and maintenance facility to accommodate service expansion. Capacity is exceeded at existing facilities at Myatt and Nestor. Main Street/Gallatin Pike All-Access Corridor Phase 1: Design of Gallatin Pike All-Access Corridor from Interstate Drive to Eastland Avenue. The future corridor will include new median, median and curbside bus lanes, queue jumps at select intersections, new sidewalks, crosswalks and bike facilities.

The CHYM Transportation Improvement Program is designed to be implemented over a period of approximately 15 years, with improvements from one year building on the ones before it.