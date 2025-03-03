WeGo works with city of Nashville and police department to strengthen safety and security

Nashville, Tenn., Mayor Freddie O’Connell, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) Chief John Drake and WeGo Public Transit (WeGo) have announced a combined effort aimed at strengthening safety and security in and around transit environments.

The Nashville Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) Board voted to approve a new security firm contract as part of several upgrades to WeGo’s security coverage. WeGo says this action comes after an extensive 14-month safety and security review by a national transportation system safety and security firm, which included support from MNPD, site visits and interviews.

WeGo is proposing a 67 percent increase in the number of staffing hours of coverage for security officers at the Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central and the Nestor operations and maintenance facility. The plan also calls for a mobile security unit to patrol onboard buses and at specified bus stops in the system.

“We know that as ridership increases, security has to commensurately increase,” O’Connell said. “That’s why we included funding for key security upgrades in our Choose How You Move plan. Captain Williams will work with Chief Drake to assess needs and create an environment that ensures all Nashvillians feel safe using public transportation and the MTA Board has approved several immediate steps to boost overall security at key facilities.”

MNPD has appointed veteran police Captain Brian Williams to serve as the police department’s first-ever permanent transit liaison. Williams is responsible for working to advance public safety at WeGo’s hub downtown as well as at neighborhood transit centers.

“Captain Williams will serve as an important resource for the police department and WeGo management as both entities work together to identify and then implement protocols to enhance safety throughout the entire WeGo system—from transit centers to bus stops and buses,” Drake said. “Safety on public transit isn’t just about addressing incidents after they happen, it’s about preventing them in the first place. With the ramp up of Mayor O’Connell’s Choose How You Move initiative, now is the time for the police department to have a captain focused every day on transit safety in Nashville and could lead up to the establishment of a transit division in our police department.”

WeGo notes Williams will maintain offices at both police headquarters and WeGo Central. He will work with WeGo management and the system’s new security company, Archangel, to focus on data-driven decision making to proactively address safety issues and concerns. This includes the timely consideration of ideas and recommendations from commuters and community members on how to further improve transit security. He will report on his work to MNPD leadership regularly.

“The MTA Board and WeGo leadership are dedicated to the safety of our riders, our operators and our entire team. We serve a fast-growing city that is looking forward to expanded transit service. Riders and community leaders have been calling for security upgrades and we think this is a great start to that long-term process, as we move transit forward in Nashville,” said Nashville MTA Board Vice Chair Aron Thompson.

WeGo Chief Safety and Security Officer Nick Oldham added, “We thank MNPD leadership for their participation in these efforts and look forward to expanding our already close partnership. MNPD officers patrol WeGo Central as part of a secondary employment unit contract. We are proposing additional funding for these services. The upgrades to our security staffing supports the overall effort of providing a safe and comfortable environment for our riders and employees.”

The security firm contract was up for renewal as part of a regular process. The approved multi-year contract with Archangel Protective Services of Nashville will go into effect on April 1. Archangel has other contracts with Metro Nashville and federal agencies. The proposal would increase the overall WeGo security budget by $6.3 million. Future funding is expected to be assisted by Choose How You Move funding.

As Williams transitions into this new role, WeGo says the police department is continuing to promote safety at WeGo Central through a periodic undercover presence, extra-duty uniformed officers and visits by on-duty Central Precinct personnel.