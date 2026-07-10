People on the move: San Joaquin RTD, IDOT, JTA

The San Joaquin Regional Transportation District (RTD) and Idaho Department of Transportation have added new members to its leadership team while the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) will soon be looking for a new CEO.

San Joaquin RTD appoints acting CEO

San Joaquin RTD has appointed Eric Williams as acting CEO following the resignation of Interim CEO Bearnar Veasley.

Williams currently serves as the agency’s COO, a role he assumed in May 2026. Prior to returning to San Joaquin RTD, he served as grant and capital compliance advisor for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Program for Wayne County, Mich., where he oversaw approximately $339.8 million in ARPA funding supporting operational, construction, demolition, workforce development and other community projects, including the Southgate Tower Park & Pedestrian Bridge Project and the Motown Museum Expansion Project.

“Eric has the institutional knowledge, the operational expertise and the trust of this organization to lead [San Joaquin] RTD through this transition,” said San Joaquin RTD Board Chair Derek Graves. “He has already proven himself as our chief operating officer, and the board is confident in his ability to step into this role and keep this agency moving forward.”

San Joaquin RTD notes that although Veasley is stepping down as interim CEO, he has agreed to remain engaged with the agency as a consultant, continuing to support Williams and the agency’s eventual permanent CEO throughout the district’s ongoing audits. The San Joaquin RTD Board of Directors will consider formal ratification of Williams’ appointment as acting CEO at its next regularly scheduled meeting.

IDOT names next director

Alberto Gonzalez has been named the next director of IDOT.

Gonzalez has served Idahoans in various roles within state government for more than two decades, including as chief information officer and administrator of the Idaho Office of Information Technology Services, as DMV administrator from 2017-2022 and key leadership roles with Your Health Idaho and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

“It’s a privilege to serve the state of Idaho, and I remain committed to strengthening public service and maximizing the value of every taxpayer dollar,” Gonzalez said. “I’m excited to return to the great agency where I previously served and to help advance its important work to deliver a safe and mobile transportation system.”

Idaho Transportation Board Chair Bill Moad is excited about the experience Gonzalez brings in state government.

“Alberto has served the people of Idaho for decades, and I have no doubt he will continue to set an exemplary standard of leadership going forward. His passion, commitment and resolve will serve the department and our citizens well,” Moad said.

Gonzalez replaces Scott Stokes, who retired as IDOT director after serving the department in various capacities for the last 35 years, including as director the last four years.

Nat Ford to resign as JTA CEO in 2027

JTA CEO Nat Ford informed the JTA Board of Directors that he will resign from his position, effective Jan. 8, 2027, concluding more than 13 years of service to Northeast Florida.

“The JTA is operationally strong and well-positioned for the future,” Ford said. “I have full confidence in the leadership team’s ability to continue advancing our mission. It has been the greatest professional honor of my career to serve this organization, this city and this region.”

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan added, “Great leaders do more than manage organizations; they create opportunities. Under Mr. Ford’s leadership, our transportation authority became not only a model for innovation, but a catalyst for economic growth, attracting new businesses and creating quality jobs that strengthened Jacksonville’s future.

Nat has been a dedicated partner to the city of Jacksonville and his vision and collaborative spirit helped move our community forward in meaningful ways. We appreciate his service and wish him well as he begins the next chapter of his rewarding career,” Deegan concluded.

JTA Board Chair Aundra Wallace thanked Ford and the agency for advancing the JTA and creating mobility solutions for Northeast Florida.

“Under the leadership of Nat, JTA has built a national reputation for innovating, particularly in the autonomous vehicle space at the same time the JTA team remains true to the core of what we do best—providing safe, reliable and affordable public transportation to our community,” Wallace said.

Ford also served the transportation industry at the national level, including roles as chair of the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) and chair of the Transportation Research Board. His national recognition includes White House Champion of Change, APTA Outstanding Public Transportation Manager of the Year and the Outstanding Public Transportation System Achievement Award. Ford will remain fully engaged with the authority through January 2027 to support a seamless transition and assist the board in preparing for the next CEO.