JTA hosts Japanese Highway Industry Development Organization delegation to showcase AV program

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) hosted a 13-member delegation of transportation professionals from Tokyo, Japan. The delegation represents the Highway Industry Development Organization (HIDO), whose visit focused on the JTA’s Ultimate Urban Circulator (U²C) and Neighborhood Autonomous Vehicle Innovation (NAVI) program.

Members of the agency and both local and federal government representatives for the area gave the delegation an overview of the city’s downtown revitalization effort and how the U²C system fits into the city council's plan to bring more people, businesses and entertainment options to Bay Street, specifically, and downtown Jacksonville, Fla.

“It was an honor to welcome the Japanese transportation delegation to Jacksonville and show them what the JTA is doing with autonomous vehicle technology, and the impact it will have on our city, on our economy, and in the lives of Jacksonville residents and tourists,” said JTA CEO Nat Ford.

The program also hosted a conversation about how the agency launched the one of the first permanent, public autonomous vehicle (AV) mobility service in the country. The exchange covered infrastructure development, applied technologies, funding resources, public education campaigns and transit-oriented development, shedding light on the considerations the agency made in implementation. Delegates also toured the JTA’s Autonomous Innovation Center (AIC) and rode on the NAVI through downtown.

“I’m here to learn from you, which we understand that you are the foremost and the most advanced leading community for the public transportation to AV,” said HIDO delegation Head Manabu Watanabe at the JTA’s Board of Directors meeting. “I am very happy to see that there will be a private and official relationship as a collaborative party of public transportation needs in Japan to be more automated,” Watanabe said.

The Japanese delegation’s visit lined up with the JTA’s monthly board of directors meeting, allowing it to see the signing of two agreements with German AV manufacturer HOLON, which will begin constructing an AV production facility in Jacksonville.

"We are grateful for the visit from Director Watanabe and his esteemed delegation from Japan. Their interest in NAVI speaks to the JTA's global leadership in autonomous vehicles and the future of public transportation. It also represents that vast economic impact that this project is bringing to Jacksonville," said Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan.