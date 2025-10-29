HOLON partners with InLight for construction of Jacksonville autonomous shuttle production plant

HOLON has partnered with InLight to begin construction of its first production facility in the U.S. for its HOLON urban, an autonomous, electric shuttle for public transit applications.

"With this partnership, we are not only creating the basis for technological innovation, but also for sustainable growth in Jacksonville,” said HOLON CFO Clemens Rengier. “I would like to mention once again the city of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA), who supported our vision from the beginning. Now Jacksonville is becoming the center for autonomous mobility in the USA."

Economic impacts on the region

The new Eastport Industrial Park facility will be the first autonomous vehicle producer in the state and will host a footprint of approximately 580,000 square feet. The construction is happening in partnership with InLight Real Estate Partners as the project developer. The groundbreaking is expected in April 2026, and commissioning is scheduled for the second half of 2027.

According to a University of North Florida study, the project could bring over $200 million to the regional economy in the construction phase while creating more than 800 jobs—at least 150 of which would be directly at HOLON. The study also estimates the project could generate $87 million in economic output annually starting in 2028. The study further notes that industries such as manufacturing, real estate, healthcare and professional services could see particular benefits from the project.

"This represents more than a milestone for the JTA and HOLON, it’s a milestone for the Jacksonville region, for Florida and for our nation,” said JTA CEO Nat Ford. “Through this partnership we are demonstrating how innovation in mobility creates jobs, stimulates economic growth and positions our communities at the forefront of America’s transportation future."

Vehicle development is progressing rapidly

HOLON says the technological development of the urban is progressing rapidly in line with production preparations. As part of the ALIKE project, the first test drives have begun on public roads in Hamburg. The HOLON urban has also undertaken its first autonomous drives.

"These milestones confirm that our vehicle concept is not only technically convincing, but also on the right track in terms of regulation," said HOLON Chief Sales Officer Sven Herzig. "We are taking great strides towards a new era of mobility."

HOLON vehicles in use on American roads

The HOLON urban plans to meet FMVSS (U.S. vehicle safety standards) requirements, complies with specifications outlined in the Build America, Buy America Act and is U.S. ADA compliant.

HOLON notes that a large component of the launch of the urban in the U.S. is its integration into JTA’s Ultimate Urban Circulator (U²C) program. As part of the mobility project, HOLON will deliver up to 100 autonomous shuttles to be deployed in several phases throughout downtown Jacksonville.