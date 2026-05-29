People on the move: San Joaquin RTD, IndyGo, SWTA, Steer

The San Joaquin Regional Transportation District (RTD), Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation (IndyGo), South West Transit Association (SWTA) and Steer have made new appointments to their respective leadership teams.

San Joaquin RTD names next COO

The San Joaquin RTD has named Eric Williams as its next CEO. Williams returns to San Joaquin RTD, having previously served the agency for three years as manager of grant programs. Most recently, he served as the grant and capital compliance advisor for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Program for Wayne County, Mich., where he oversaw approximately $339.8 million in ARPA funding to support operational, construction, demolition, workforce development and other transformational community projects.

San Joaquin RTD says Williams brings a diverse and accomplished professional background with extensive leadership experience in grants management, sponsored research administration, procurement, contracts and compliance. He previously held the roles of director of grants and contracts, manager of sponsored programs research and procurement and contract manager.

IndyGo adds two to leadership team

IndyGo has promoted Justin Burcope to chief financial officer and Kellie Woods to chief people officer.

Burcope joined IndyGo in 2016 and has held several leadership roles, most recently serving as director of budgeting, where he oversaw the agency’s operating and capital budgeting process for more than 800 employees and an annual budget of more than $400 million. He has also played a key role in securing grant funding to support operations and advance major capital investments.

“Justin is a strong financial steward who deeply understands our business, our operational needs and long-term financial priorities,” said IndyGo President and CEO Jennifer Pyrz. “His leadership in budgeting and public finance reflects a disciplined approach to managing taxpayer dollars while positioning IndyGo for long-term sustainability.”

Woods joined IndyGo in early 2025 as an HR business partner and quickly became a trusted advisor throughout the agency. She was promoted to interim director of compensation and benefits in 2026. Woods has more than 20 years of human resources leadership experience, including her work for Donaldson Company, a global manufacturing leader, where she managed a team of HR professionals across multiple states and abroad with a focus on talent development, performance management, employee relations and compliance.

“Kellie brings deep experience in people leadership and organizational development, along with a thoughtful understanding of the workforce challenges and opportunities facing our industry,” Pyrz said. “Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue building a strong, people-centered workplace and advancing the agency’s long-term strategic priorities.”

SWTA Board names next executive director

The SWTA Board of Directors has named Heather Dalmolin as the association’s next executive director. Dalmolin brings more than two decades of public transit leadership, operational expertise and industry advocacy to the role. She currently serves as CEO and general manager of Mountain Line in Flagstaff, Ariz., where she has successfully led organizational growth, major funding initiatives, regulatory efforts, strategic partnerships and forward-thinking transit solutions that have strengthened service delivery and long-term sustainability.

Her transit career began in 2002 at Mountain Line, where she started in finance and steadily advanced through leadership roles across grants administration, compliance, human resources, information technology, customer service and executive operations. Her leadership has helped successfully guide multiple funding, regulatory and strategic initiatives that continue to support the transit industry and mobility advancements across the region.

Dalmolin has served on the SWTA Board of Directors since 2022 as secretary-treasurer and has also served on the Arizona Transit Association Board since 2020, helping strengthen conversations around funding, innovation, policy and the future of public transportation. She is an active, engaged and longstanding member of the Arizona Transit Association, SWTA, Community Transportation Association of America and the American Public Transportation Association.

“I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to serve as executive director at SWTA,” Dalmolin said. “This role aligns closely with my passion for transit and mobility, and I’m energized to help guide the association into its next chapter of growth and impact.”

Steer appoints next vice president of transit in North America

Steer has appointed Sasha Pejcic as its next vice president of transit in North America. Pejcic joins Steer with extensive experience across public transport operations, infrastructure advisory and zero-emission fleet deployment.

He brings more than 24 years of experience working across public transport operations, infrastructure advisory, system performance and vehicle electrification. He has held leadership roles at BetterFleet, Stantec and WSP and has also worked with Infrastructure Ontario on major private-partnership transit projects.

Over the course of his career, he has advised transit agencies and infrastructure partners across North America and globally, contributing to more than 150 transit projects, including over 70 focused on zero-emission buses and vehicle electrification. His experience includes helping transit agencies improve reliability, optimize operations and respond to evolving policy, funding and customer expectations, as well as key priorities for systems across North America.

Pejcic was recognized as one of Mass Transit magazine’s 40 Under 40 nominees and is an ENO alumnus, having completed both the Transportation Senior Executive and Transit Mid-Manager leadership programs. He has also served on the Ontario Public Transit Association board since 2015 and has been reelected six times by his industry peers. In his new role, he will work with clients across the region on strategic and operational challenges while supporting the continued growth of Steer’s transit practice.

"Steer’s reputation as a leading global consultancy and its collaborative culture made this opportunity incredibly compelling,” Pejcic said. “I’m excited to help accelerate the growth of the transit practice across North America — expanding our reach with agencies and unlocking new opportunities to deliver integrated advisory services across strategy, operations, infrastructure and implementation.”