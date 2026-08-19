Nashville's Choose How You Move program to fund $100 million in projects to improve transit, safety

Choose How You Move, the city of Nashville's voter-approved transportation improvement program, is investing $100 million in projects that improve safety, modernize traffic operations, expand transit and strengthen the city's transportation network.

The $100 million in funding builds on the program's October 2025 funding package, which committed $104 million to transportation improvements across Nashville.

"Across Nashville, Choose How You Move is turning plans into projects people can see and use," said Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell. "From new sidewalks to safer streets to more transit options, these investments are making it safer, easier and cheaper for people to get where they need to go."

Out of the $100 million in funding, $29.8 million will be going towards public transit service and infrastructure. Projects that will be completed under the package include:

Transit center expansion: $25.3 million — Donelson Transit Center construction and future site selection and project development.

WeGo Access fleet expansion: $750,000 — Purchase of three new paratransit vehicles.

Facility improvements: $3.7 million — Capital investments in WeGo’s existing Nestor Street operations and maintenance facility.

The latest fleet expansion investment of buses brings the total to 21 of 65 planned buses that have been purchased to enhance service for WeGo Access customers.

As Mass Transit magazine previously reported, the Donelson Transit Center will be built on a portion of the current WeGo Star Donelson Station site, providing better connectivity for WeGo Star riders. The design will sustain existing park-and-ride facilities for WeGo customers and will also allow for future joint development with private partners. WeGo Star service, Route 6 bus service and park-and-ride facilities will remain open during construction.

Planned improvements will include:

Six bus bays with accessible covered waiting areas

Seating, lighting and security cameras

Digital signage displaying real-time arrival and departure information

New vehicle and pedestrian access to Donelson Pike with a new traffic signal

Improved pedestrian connections (crosswalks, sidewalks and signalized crossings)

Railroad Quiet Zones to minimize train horn noise in the community through vehicle and pedestrian safety improvements at rail crossings

Rideshare pick up/drop off locations

Bicycle racks and micromobility/bikeshare docking stations

Climate-controlled indoor waiting area with seating

Ticket vending machines

Employee facilities

"Transportation is about safely connecting people to opportunity," said Choose How You Move Chief Program Officer Sabrina Sussman. “Every one of these investments means that a Nashvillian is better able to walk to school, ride the bus to work, bike to their local coffee shop or safely get to a doctor’s appointment.”

As part of the October funding package, the city introduced a new queue jump lane on Murfreesboro Road for public transit and announced the Journey Pass program, offering qualifying Nashvillians to ride WeGo fare free.

The most recent investment will also put $500,000 to initiate a program-wide planning framework for how the city will grow around high-quality transit through transit-oriented development.

“We are working hard and finding new ways to deliver projects faster,” Sussman said. “Choose How You Move investments are already making everyday trips safer, easier and more connected.”

Projects included in each capital investment package are evaluated using a range of factors, including safety concerns and crash history, transportation needs and barriers, connections to major destinations and employment centers, readiness for implementation and opportunities to maximize the impact of other local, state and federal transportation investments. Project selection is also guided by the Advisory Committee on Transportation's Core Values and Implementation Principles, which emphasize equitable, transparent and effective program delivery.

Choose How You Move has committed a total of $220 million toward transportation capital improvements since the half-cent sales surcharge began on Feb. 1, 2025. The investment package builds on the 11 foundational projects announced by Mayor O'Connell in March 2025 to jumpstart implementation of the program. Combined with Nashville Metro's traditional capital investments, these funds accelerate established programs such as Vision Zero, sidewalk construction, traffic operations and complete streets while advancing transformational initiatives like all-access corridors and expanded transit infrastructure.

The full list of projects can be found on the city of Nashville's website.