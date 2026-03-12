WeGo Public Transit to build new Donelson Transit Center

WeGo Public Transit is building a new Donelson Transit Center that will bring increased bus service and new connections to the area for fixed-route passengers and for WeGo Star riders, including more frequent trips on Route 6 Lebanon Pike. The service expansion is made possible by Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s Choose How You Move program, which will fund 12 future transit centers.

The agency says the Donelson Transit Center will be built on a portion of the current WeGo Star Donelson Station site, providing better connectivity for WeGo Star riders. The design will sustain existing park-and-ride facilities for WeGo customers and will also allow for future joint development with private partners. WeGo Star service, Route 6 bus service and park-and-ride facilities will remain open during construction.

Planned improvements will include: