Connect Bay Area ballot measure qualifies for November ballot

The Connect Bay Area regional transit funding measure has officially qualified for the November 2026 ballot, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC). Elections officials confirmed the campaign submitted enough valid signatures across Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara, Calif., counties for the measure to clear requirements for the ballot—one of multiple transit ballot questions up for decision in California in 2026.

The announcement comes after the Connect Bay Area campaign's submission of more than 305,000 signatures in May, exceeding the 186,000 valid signatures required to qualify the measure. The MTC’s official certification declared that the registrars of voters across the five counties each conducted their individual county counts and submitted the results to the MTC, and the total submitted far exceeded the qualification threshold.

The campaign says that the success of the effort was built on grassroots transit organizing efforts and unprecedented support from business, labor and community organizations across the Bay Area.

The Connect Bay Area five-county sales tax measure, created from California Senate Bill (SB) 63, is designed to provide long-term operational funding for major Bay Area transit agencies while supporting projects to strengthen and better connect transit systems across the region. It aims to protect major transit agencies like Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) Muni, Caltrain and Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District (AC Transit) from service cuts, help Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority grow to better serve residents, workers and businesses and provide direct support to counties for transit improvements.

Connect Bay Area also works to strengthen accountability for transit agencies. SB 63—requires independent financial reviews, continued efficiency improvements and stronger regional coordination before the measure even appears on the ballot.

Grassroots, labor and business support

The Connect Bay Area campaign has grown in support over the last several months, with more than 80 elected officials and more than 90 labor, business and advocacy organizations signing on in support. The campaign reports that major businesses from across the region helped raise more than $5.5 million to qualify the measure for the November election.

Without sustainable transit funding, the Bay Area could face catastrophic service reductions:

BART: Up to 15 station closures, elimination of two lines and service cuts of up to 70%.

Caltrain: Hourly train service, no weekend service and weekday shutdowns after 9 p.m.

Muni: At least 20 bus routes eliminated and service reductions of 30% or more.

AC Transit: Service cuts of at least 16%.

The campaign says it will now turn its full attention toward the November election, building on the coalition of volunteers, businesses, labor organizations, transit riders and community advocates who helped qualify the measure.