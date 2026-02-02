SFMTA report outlines major Muni service cuts if new funding measures fails

A new report released by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) sets out a contingency plan for its Muni service if both Connect Bay Area and a local funding measure don’t pass to shore up SFMTA’s budget.

The report outlines potential cuts that could include:

20 Muni lines and reductions in service on main lines

Slashing service on the historic cable car and F lines

Ending regular Muni service at 9:00 p.m.

Laying off up to 2,100 workers

According to the Connect Bay Area, the proposed cuts reflect a broader regional emergency facing transit systems throughout the Bay Area, driven by declining revenues and the absence of long-term operating funding, which they say will make the region less affordable for working people and jeopardize the Bay Area’s economic recovery.

“Today’s Muni report makes clear that without action, entire bus lines will be cut, overall transit service will deteriorate and traffic congestion will skyrocket,” said Connect Bay Area Spokesperson Jeff Cretan. “San Francisco needs stable, long-term funding for transit so people have a safe, affordable and efficient way to get wherever they need to go. Passing Connect Bay Area, along with a local funding measure, are essential to the future of San Francisco.”

The Connect Bay Area campaign will bring a five-county sales tax to the ballot in November 2026 through a citizen signature gathering effort. The rate will be set at ½-cent, with the exception that San Francisco will be set at a one-cent rate to provide additional support for Muni. The measure will provide long-term operations funding for major Bay Area transit agencies and support regional projects to strengthen transit throughout the Bay Area.

The campaign has already secured $3.6 million in early financial commitments from businesses, labor organizations and civic leaders, providing resources to support signature gathering and voter outreach.

The Connect Bay Area measure is designed to support the future of public transportation in the Bay Area by:

Protecting and improving service on Bay Area Rapid Transit, SFMTA, Caltrain, the San Mateo County Transit District, Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority and the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District.

Preventing catastrophic service cuts that could devastate the Bay Area.

Keeping traffic and emissions down, preventing gridlock and protecting climate progress.

Supporting the Bay Area’s economy, ensuring that downtown recovery and regional mobility remain strong.

The full report can be found on SFMTA’s website.