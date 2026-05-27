Connect Bay Area campaign reports collection of more than 300,000 signatures

The Connect Bay Area campaign has submitted more than 305,000 signatures to qualify a regional transit funding measure for the November ballot—exceeding the 186,000 valid signatures required.

The campaign says the effort is built on one of the largest grass roots transit organizing efforts the region has experienced and through support from regional business and labor organizations.

The Connect Bay Area five-county sales tax measure—if implemented—would provide long-term operational funding for major Bay Area transit agencies while supporting projects to connect transit systems across the region. It’s designed to protect major transit agencies like Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) from service cuts and help the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) grow to better serve residents, workers and businesses. Connect Bay Area also works to strengthens accountability for transit agencies.

“We're blown away by the over 1,000 Bay Area volunteers, transit advocates and labor partners who contributed to getting transit funding on the November ballot,” said Connect Bay Area Signature Gathering Effort Co-lead Lian Chang. “This is the largest grassroots signature-gathering effort in the history of the Bay Area and represents thousands of hours spent by people from all backgrounds and all corners of our five-county region to protect this thing—transit—that matters to millions of Bay Area residents. Everyday more voters are getting on board to support our economy, social justice, the environment and reducing congestion, and we're just getting started.”

Senate Bill (SB) 63—the legislation authored by California State Senators Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and Jesse Arreguin (D-Berkley) that enabled Connect Bay Area—set accountability requirements for recipient agencies to take effect before the measure even gets on the ballot. The measure requires independent financial reviews and continued efficiency improvements from transit agencies funded through the measure.

“Three years ago, I teamed up with this amazing coalition to save BART and Muni from financial collapse,” Sen. Wiener said in a statement. “After years of fighting, today we’re putting the choice before Bay Area voters right in the nick of time. The challenges facing BART and Muni are existential, but failure is not an option here. The Bay Area runs on transit, and we must step up to save it for all our sakes.”

Unprecedented grass roots, labor and business support

The Connect Bay Area campaign reports that the coalition has grown in support over the last several months. More than 80 elected officials and more than 90 labor groups and advocacy organizations have signed on in support. The campaign also notes that major businesses from across the region have helped to fundraise over $5.5 million so far to get the measure on the ballot and prepare for the November election.

“This is a resounding statement by Bay Area voters that they believe in the value of our regional transit systems and how important they are to keeping our region moving,” said Bay Area Council President and CEO Libby Schaaf. “Now we must turn our attention to November and protecting the many billions of dollars we’ve invested over many decades to build these systems while also making them more efficient, cost-effective, safe and convenient for the millions of commuters who rely on them.”

Since launching in January, Connect Bay Area says it has mobilized more than 1,000 volunteers and advocates across Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara, Calif., counties. Supporters gathered signatures at transit stations, farmers markets, community events, neighborhood meetings and major public gatherings throughout the Bay Area across the five counties so that the measure could make the ballot.

The signature total—according to the campaign—reflects broad support for transit and the awareness of urgency surrounding the future of Bay Area public transit.

Without sustainable transit funding, the Bay Area could face service reductions:

BART: Up to 15 station closures, elimination of two lines and service cuts of up to 70%.

Up to 15 station closures, elimination of two lines and service cuts of up to 70%. Caltrain: Hourly train service, no weekend service and weekday shutdowns after 9 p.m.

Hourly train service, no weekend service and weekday shutdowns after 9 p.m. San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s (SFMTA) Muni: At least 20 bus routes eliminated and service reductions of 30% or more.

At least 20 bus routes eliminated and service reductions of 30% or more. Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District: Service cuts of at least 16%.

The more than 300,000 signatures—which the campaign notes were the result of both a paid effort and an advocate-led grassroots effort—will now be officially counted and validated by the Departments of Elections for each of the five counties over the next few weeks before the measure can officially be placed on the ballot.

“Public transit is a cornerstone of our economy and an essential public good that keeps our region affordable for residents,” said Rep. Kevin Mullin (D-CA-15). “Connect Bay Area will protect the public transportation service we all rely on while ensuring strong accountability, so every dollar delivers reliable, safe transit.”