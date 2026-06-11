City of Edmonton selects ETS as long-term operator of Valley Line LRT

The city of Edmonton, Alberta, has selected Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) as the long-term operator of the Valley Line light-rail transit (LRT), including the Valley Line Southeast. The service is currently operated by TransEd Partners.

After an analysis of the service requirements of the city of Edmonton's expanding LRT system, the city will bring Valley Line operations in-house. The city says the transition will give it improved flexibility in service delivery and an ability to provide greater long-term value for Edmontonians.

“This decision is the outcome of a complex and diligent business case analysis to determine the most effective and financially responsible operating model for the entire 27-kilometre (16.8-mile) Valley Line. This is a business decision in the interests of taxpayers and transit riders—not a reflection on TransEd, who has been a strong, collaborative partner throughout,” said Edmonton City Manager Eddie Robar. “ETS is well-positioned to adopt the Valley Line operations, and I’m confident we will do an excellent job supporting the commissioning of Valley Line West.”

The city and TransEd will immediately begin a one- to two-year process to transition Valley Line Southeast operations to ETS. With Valley Line West construction scheduled for completion in 2028, the city says this approach provides adequate time to transfer Valley Line Southeast operations to ETS while supporting the integration of the new infrastructure currently under construction.

“I want to assure staff of both TransEd and ETS that we are taking a very thoughtful approach to this transition. We value the skilled workers who operate and maintain LRT service in our network,” said ETS Branch Manager Carrie Hotton-MacDonald. “At this time, there will be no changes to the operations or maintenance of the Valley Line Southeast LRT.”

In 2016, TransEd was selected through a competitive procurement process to design, build, operate and maintain the Valley Line Southeast. The line opened to passenger service on Nov. 4, 2023. Target construction completion for the Valley Line West is anticipated in 2028, followed by an extensive testing and commissioning phase before the line can open to the public.