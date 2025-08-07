First LRV arrives in Edmonton for Valley Line West LRT project

The first light-rail vehicle (LRV) has arrived in the city of Edmonton, Alberta, for the Valley Line West Light-rail Transit (LRT) project.

Shipped in two sections from Hyundai Rotem Company’s facility in Changwon, South Korea, the city notes the vehicle underwent extensive testing before being loaded on July 1 onto a roll-on/roll-off ship designed to carry wheeled vehicles. The ship crossed the Pacific Ocean and arrived at the port of Tacoma, Wash., on July 20. The LRV was then transported by truck to the Gerry Wright Operations and Maintenance Facility in southeast Edmonton.

“The arrival of the first LRV is more than just a milestone; it’s a sign of momentum for the Valley Line West. Watching this train roll into Edmonton is a proud moment for our team and for the city,” said Edmonton Valley Line West Director Brian Latte. “This LRV is a part of where we’re headed as a city. As Edmonton grows towards two million people, Valley Line West will change how we move, how we build and how we connect with one another.”

Hyundai Rotem will supply 46 Valley Line West LRVs. The city notes there are currently 16 LRVs at various stages of manufacturing in South Korea. Delivery to Edmonton will continue into 2027. The 46 new vehicles will complement the current fleet of 26 LRVs operating on Valley Line Southeast. The city says both vehicles are designed to be fully compatible with the infrastructure of the entire 27-kilometer (16.8-mile) Valley Line.

“We’re proud to see the first LRV arrive safely in Edmonton,” said Hyundai Rotem Company Valley Line West Project Manager Chiseung Kim. “From initial design, to manufacturing and testing in Korea, to final delivery, this vehicle represents years of collaboration and a shared commitment to delivering a high-quality transit vehicle. As the LRV manufacturer, Hyundai Rotem hopes that the LRVs we deliver will operate well in Edmonton and be helpful to Edmontonians in their daily lives.”

In 2023, the city notes residents were invited to participate in user testing and interact with a full-scale mock-up of the vehicle. Participants' feedback directly shaped the final design, helping ensure these vehicles are accessible, comfortable and inclusive for all riders.

Upon arrival in Edmonton, the vehicle was offloaded and will undergo final assembly. According to the city, testing and commissioning will occur on the Valley Line Southeast tracks at a later time, with measures in place to ensure the testing does not impact existing passenger service.