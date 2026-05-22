People on the move: Trinity Metro, Amtrak, SilverRide

Trinity Metro, Amtrak and SilverRide have announced confirmations, appointments and other upcoming changes to their respective leadership teams.

Trinity Metro Board extends president and CEO contract

The Trinity Metro Board of Directors have approved a seven-year contract renewal for President and CEO Richard Andreski. The agency notes that since arriving at Trinity Metro four years ago, Andreski has led a period of transformation and momentum for the agency.

Among the agency’s most recognized initiatives under Andreski’s leadership has been the launch of Trinity Metro’s color-coded line program, an innovative effort designed to simplify transit and create a more intuitive experience for both existing riders and first-time users. The initiative has been widely embraced throughout the community for celebrating the unique neighborhoods and corridors each route serves while making the system easier to navigate and more approachable.

Andreski has prepared Trinity Metro for major infrastructure and expansion efforts that continue to strengthen regional mobility and economic opportunity. Trinity Metro is preparing for upcoming groundbreaking ceremonies for the TEXRail extension into Fort Worth’s Medical District and the Trinity Railway Express double-track project.

“Rich has brought bold vision, strong leadership and tremendous momentum to Trinity Metro,” said Trinity Metro Board of Directors Chair Jeff Davis. “Rich dreams and dreams big. The board’s unanimous action tonight reflects our confidence in his leadership, the relationships he has cultivated throughout our region, and the exciting future ahead for Trinity Metro.”

Andreski has also established a dynamic leadership team that combines national transit expertise with respected local leadership, helping strengthen the agency’s connection to the communities it serves. Throughout his tenure, he has fostered strong relationships with city and regional leaders while helping raise Fort Worth’s profile within the national transportation industry.

“I’m honored by the trust the board has placed in me,” Andreski said. “The progress Trinity Metro has made over the last four years reflects an incredible team, strong partnerships across our region and a shared commitment to building a transit system that helps shape the future of Fort Worth and Tarrant County.”

Amtrak president to leave company July 31

Amtrak President Roger Harris will depart Amtrak on July 31, at which point Byl Herrmann will lead the company as interim president while the Amtrak Board conducts a search for a permanent CEO.

Under Roger’s leadership, Amtrak has delivered significant milestones, including record levels of ridership and revenue, the launch of NextGen Acela and Mardi Gras service and the advancement of major capital projects such as Portal North Bridge.

“Byl Herrmann is a natural fit to lead Amtrak for what’s directly ahead of us,” said Amtrak Board Chair Tony Coscia in a statement. “Byl is a 27-year veteran of Amtrak, with a deep knowledge of law, HR, labor and our business lines. As interim president, Byl will work closely with the board and executive leadership team to maintain continuity, support our workforce and keep our focus on safe, reliable service and delivering on our commitments to customers, partners and the communities we serve.”

SilverRide promotes Tanya Castle to vice president of growth

Since Castle joined as director of growth in October 2023, SilverRide has doubled both ridership and revenue.

As vice president of growth, Castle will lead SilverRide’s North American expansion for its paratransit service, with oversight of partnership development, new contracts and market entry.

Castle brings a decade of mobility industry experience spanning hardware, software and operations. She began her transit career in shared micromobility at Lyft Urban Solutions (formerly PBSC Urban Solutions) leading international enterprise sales across Europe, North American, Africa, Central Asia, India, Australia and New Zealand. She then led North American enterprise sales at the transit software company Spare, working with public and private agencies of every size on microtransit and paratransit technology.

“Tanya understands transit from every angle: the hardware, the software, the operations, the riders and the agencies,” said SilverRide Founder and CEO Jeff Maltz. “She does not treat partnerships as transactions–she treats them as long-term relationships, and the results show it.”

Castle, an avid traveler and lover of public and shared mobility systems, has used transit in nearly all 105 countries she has visited. SilverRide says she has seen the direct impact transportation plays in international development outcomes for individuals, societies and economies, from her time working as a journalist in East Africa, leading women’s health initiatives in Yemen and acting as public information officer for the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Kosovo, among other roles around the world.

“SilverRide is building the category for assisted transportation, and the standard we set today shapes the next decade of independence for older adults and people with disabilities,” Castle said. “I am proud of what our team and partners have built so far and excited for the work ahead. Together, we will extend our life-changing service to more communities with the quality, care and reliability our riders count on.”

Castle holds a Master’s Degree in International Relations and Public Affairs from Sciences Po in Paris and an Honours Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism, Political Science and Spanish from Carleton University in Ottawa.