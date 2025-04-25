Amtrak to launch Mardi Gras Service in summer 2025

Amtrak is set to launch a new Mardi Gras Service this summer. The service will offer morning and evening departures along the Mississippi Gulf Coast between New Orleans and Mobile, Ala.

“Amtrak Mardi Gras Service is a natural choice for the name of the new trains that will reflect the region’s distinctive culture,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris. “Travel should be about more than just getting somewhere. Our goal is to have some of that festive Mardi Gras feeling on every trip, sharing the culture of the Gulf Coast region while connecting with the rest of the Amtrak network. This summer, travelers seeking a more comfortable, scenic and productive choice than driving will have their first opportunity to ride Amtrak trains in almost 20 years."

In addition to travel between New Orleans and Mobile, the cities of Bay Saint Louis, Gulfport, Biloxi and Pascagoula, Miss., will also have same-day connections in both directions daily to the famed Amtrak City of New Orleans trains between New Orleans and Chicago via Memphis, Tenn. Amtrak says Mardi Gras Service customers can also make next-day connections in New Orleans to Amtrak Crescent trains to and from New York via Atlanta, and Amtrak Sunset Limited trains to and from Los Angeles via Tucson, Ariz., San Antonio and Houston.

“With the launch of the Amtrak Mardi Gras Service, we are not just restoring a transportation link; we are celebrating the vibrant culture and community spirit of the Gulf Coast,” said Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Joe Donahue. “This service will enhance connectivity, boost local economies and create memorable experiences for travelers who wish to explore the beautiful landscapes and rich heritage of our region.”

“Though the Mississippi Gulf Coast is heavily influenced by neighboring Mobile and New Orleans, each of Mississippi’s coastal cities has its own unique charm and traditions, especially when it comes to our two great passions – festivities and food,” said Mississippi Transportation Commissioner for the Southern Transportation District Charles Busby. “I look forward to sharing the best of our region’s culture and its breathtaking views with Amtrak passengers. Of course, as transportation commissioner, I’m excited about introducing another mode of transit to our community and the impact this infrastructure enhancement will have on our local economy.”

Amtrak will operate the service under contracts with the states of Louisiana and Mississippi, financial support by the city of Mobile and with the long-time backing of the Southern Rail Commission (SRC). Including this new service, Amtrak will operate 31 state-sponsored routes for 23 state and agency partners in 20 states.

“It’s incredibly exciting to announce the name for this new service that will have such a positive impact in our three states,” said SRC Chair Knox Ross. “This service will open the Mississippi Gulf Coast to a whole new tourism market, making already wonderful places even better by supporting local businesses, attracting more visitors and strengthening the entire southern region’s infrastructure and economy. The Southern Rail Commission couldn’t be prouder to see this service come to reality, and we can’t wait to ride the train.”

“Mobile and New Orleans have always shared a rich cultural heritage and renewing Amtrak service will strengthen our ties to the Crescent City and the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “We are so excited to welcome new visitors from those communities when the Amtrak Mardi Gras Service launches later this year. It will be an asset to our citizens and another enhancement to Mobile’s growing downtown waterfront.”

Amtrak notes fares and schedules will be available on its website when a service start date is announced in a few weeks.