GRTC Board approves FY 2027 budget, continues fare-free transit

The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) Board of Directors has approved the agency’s fiscal year (FY) 2027 operating and capital budget, noting the budget continues investment in dependable transit service, infrastructure and open access transit across the Richmond, Va., region.

The approved FY 2027 budget totals approximately $101 million and maintains open access transit for another FY, allowing riders to continue accessing GRTC services fare-free while the agency works alongside regional and community partners on long-term funding efforts.

“Fare-free transit continues to make a real difference for families and riders across our region,” said GRTC CEO Sheryl Adams. “As our communities continue to grow, we must continue prioritizing accessibility, reliability and connectivity through public transportation.”

The budget comes after a year of record ridership and continued system growth. In FY 26, GRTC notes it surpassed 12 million passenger trips, reflecting what it calls a continued demand for transit across the region.

Key FY2027 priorities include

Continued open access transit service

Advancing the Pulse Western Extension project

Continued development of the North South Pulse corridor

Progress toward the Downtown Transfer Hub

Expansion of essential transit infrastructure, including shelters, benches and ADA-accessibility improvements

GRTC also notes it continues advancing sustainability efforts through the Transit Access Partnership, expanded community partnerships, fundraising initiatives and growing advertising revenue to support the long-term future of open access transit in the Richmond region.