City of Richmond takes next step to provide GRTC with a new transfer hub

The Richmond City Council has voted to transfer the former Public Safety Building property to the city of Richmond, Va.,’s Economic Development Authority, which will allow for the development of a transfer hub for Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) passengers to have a better transit experience, including improved connections.

“As both a member of city council and the GRTC Board, I was proud to support transferring this property, so we can move this long-standing site forward in a way that improves public transit and adds lasting value to our downtown community,” said Treasurer and Secretary of the GRTC Board of Directors and Richmond City Councilmember Ellen Robertson. “This development leads our economic development strategy for Richmond’s downtown Central Business District.”

GRTC says the future transfer hub will sit at the crossroads with the planned North-South Pulse bus rapid transit line, creating a central connection point for riders traveling throughout the city.

“This is a meaningful moment for our riders,” said GRTC CEO Sheryl Adams. “The new site will make it easier to transfer between routes, improve safety and reliability and provide a more comfortable experience for the thousands of people who rely on transit.”

At the end of 2025, GRTC and the city of Richmond released a request for qualifications (RFQ) that sought development teams to help bring the project to life. The RFQ closed on Jan. 30, 2026, and received multiple submissions.

“This is the furthest GRTC has progressed on development of a permanent transfer hub,” said GRTC Chief Development Officer Adrienne Torres. “This positions us to advance a project that delivers both a modern transit facility and long-term economic value for the city.”

The project includes a 10-bay transfer hub with enhanced passenger amenities and operator support spaces, replacing outdated facilities and improving overall rider experience. The development will include a privately developed mixed use space to support a vibrant downtown.

“This is about momentum,” said GRTC Board Chair Tyrone Nelson. “Henrico is committed to expanding and strengthening service in our county, and projects like this make the entire regional system stronger for every rider.”

GRTC notes planning and funding efforts for the transit component are moving forward as the project advances into its next phase. GRTC and the city expect to issue a request for proposals by summer 2026, with final developer selection expected by the end of the year.