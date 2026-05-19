BART achieves highest quarterly passenger on-time performance since 2014

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) has achieved its highest quarterly passenger on-time performance (OTP) since early 2014 (94.4%), according to the agency’s latest Quarterly Performance Report (QPR). According to the report, in March, the agency recorded its highest monthly passenger OTP since August 2013. BART notes the metric measures the percentage of riders who reach their destination within a short time threshold of their expected arrival.

The QPR for the third quarter of fiscal year (FY) 2026 (Jan. 1 to March 31, 2026) underlines BART’s improvements in service reliability, with March 2026 a standout month for overall performance. The month recorded BART’s lowest monthly delay count since late 2018, as well as the fewest train delays for any March since 2014, excluding the COVID-19 pandemic years when service was reduced (2020-2022). BART notes the gains come as ridership grew 15% year-over-year to 14.6 million trips this past quarter.

BART’s QPRs track several performance indicators, such as operational metrics, passenger environment indicators, customer feedback and crime.

Customer OTP and satisfaction

BART notes customer OTP for FY26 Q3 was 94.4%. For comparison, in the third quarter of FY23, customer OTP was 81.2%.

Customer satisfaction increased to 90% in FY26 Q3. In FY23 Q3, that metric was 70%. Customer complaints for FY26 Q3 dropped by nearly 26% from the previous quarter.

Station and train experience

According to the report, passengers scored the experience onboard trains and inside stations 4.2 and 4.1 respectively (out of 5), the highest scores since BART updated its scoring metrics and scale in FY23 Q2.

BART’s new trains continue to be a major contributor to OTP and onboard experience. The new trains were designed to be easier and faster to clean and experience mechanical failures at a fraction of the rate of the retired legacy fleet, reducing disruptions and improving service consistency. The agency notes maintenance is more efficient and reliable on the new trains as well due to predictive diagnostics and standardized parts that are easier to procure than those of the five-decades-old legacy fleet. The legacy fleet was removed from the base schedule in September 2023.

Safety

Crime on BART dropped 42% in the past quarter over the previous year. Electronic robberies were down 90% in the past quarter, electronic thefts 68% and auto burglaries 47%. Average response time to priority-one incidents was just over five minutes, which the agency says is one of the fastest response times in the U.S.

A decrease in crime leads to fewer delays due to police- and security-related incidents, which dropped to 955, compared to nearly 3,000 in 2023. BART notes the improvements are testament to the hard work of BART PD and the effectiveness of BART's investment in initiatives and infrastructure that both increase safety and enhance the customer experience, including doubling the visible police presence on trains and in stations in 2023.

According to the agency, sexual harassment has also declined considerably. The percentage of riders who said they had experienced sexual harassment, a BART Code of Conduct violation, dropped by more than half – from 8% between October and December 2023 to 3.9% in January through March 2026. The timeline of the decline correlates with the installation of BART’s new fare gates.

Fare evasion

BART notes fare evasion has dramatically decreased in the system. The percentage of riders who said they witnessed fare evasion was 10% in the last quarter, compared to a high of 25% in FY24. The drop follows the installation of 715 new fare gates systemwide, which have tall swing barriers that make it difficult for people to push through, hurdle over or maneuver under. Early indications are that gates are responsible for revenue growing by about $10 million annually through reduced fare evasion.

Weather

BART has also seen major progress reducing weather-related delays – previously one of the biggest sources of delayed trains – thanks to smart engineering fixes. The agency notes that by updating train car braking profile software and making slight changes to train speeds at some locations, it no longer needs to run trains at reduced speeds when it rains, save for a few select locations near the ends of lines.

“These big things aren’t just statistics; they are the foundation of our ridership recovery,” said BART Manager of Operations Reliability Ryan Rod, who analyzes and develops BART’s QPR’s and OTP data. “Because our riders are seeing a system that is cleaner, safer and on time, they are coming back, proving that when we deliver on our promises, the region responds.”

BART notes it is investing in trackside upgrades, track replacement and modern train control technology to make the system even more resilient. Future improvements, like the currently underway Communications-Based Train Control project, will contribute further reductions to the customer impact of disruptions, even when incidents occur.

Despite record post-pandemic ridership, the agency says fare revenue still falls short of what is needed to sustain BART operations. Even with continued growth, ridership alone is not enough to close the funding gap, and a new funding source is needed.

BART faces a structural deficit of $350 to $400 million, driven by long-term shifts in commute patterns, including remote and hybrid work. BART balanced the FY26 budget with $35 million in ongoing cuts and cost controls. The FY27 deficit is $376 million. BART is taking a number of actions to reduce the shortfall, including more expense reductions, but will need help to completely close the gap.