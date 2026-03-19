BART offering parking lots to non-riders to generate revenue to address $376 million operating budget deficit 

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) has begun to offer select parking lots to non-BART riders to generate new revenue to help address its fiscal year 2027 $376 million operating budget deficit, a tactic that has generated $6 million in new revenue since the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency recently launched a new online portal for those looking to rent at least 25 spaces for six months or more.

According to the agency, it is leasing portions of its parking lots at all stations offering parking except for the six stations which fill up with BART parkers on weekdays (Glen Park, MacArthur, Orinda, Rockridge, Walnut Creek and West Oakland). Restrictions to the new program include, but are not limited to, long-term parking storage, nearby residence parking or conducting any kinds of commercial activity such as car rentals.

BART says it also offers special event permits to allow others to use parking lots or plazas for community events at a rate of about $2,000 per day in addition to operational costs. Some events that have recently taken place include the 2025 Bizerkeley Food Fest at North Berkeley BART Station parking lot, as well as The Wardrobe Project at Rockridge Station on the third Saturday of the month.

“BART is looking to generate new revenue in creative ways,” said BART Chief Communications Officer Alicia Trost. “While demand at some of our lots exceed supply on weekdays, many of them have capacity, we can offer to others to generate new revenue. Our parking lots are also a great venue to hold outdoor events on the weekends, offering easy access to transit and parking spaces.”

Long term, BART has active transit-oriented development projects to build housing on BART’s parking lots and land to increase both ridership and lease revenue. Projects in the planning or development phase include Ashby, El Cerrito Plaza, Fremont, Lake Merritt, North Berkeley, Richmond Transit Village, Walnut Creek, West Dublin and West Oakland.

During the height of the pandemic, BART says it reimagined its parking lots as COVID-19 testing sites, farmers markets, vaccination sites and even rented parts of the Castro Valley Station parking lot to display model accessory dwelling units, which interested parties could tour ahead of purchasing a home.

The agency notes it has also hosted sold-out events in its parking lots to increase ridership. In 2025, the Concord BART Station was transformed into an outdoor movie night and the BART Sound Tracks Jazz Festival was held at the North Berkeley Station, complete with BART themed mocktails.

BART says it will continue to explore revenue generating ideas utilizing existing resources.