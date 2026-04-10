People on the move: DART, LTD, CDOT

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), Lane Transit District (LTD) and the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) have announced changes to their respective leadership teams.

DART decides to not renew Nadine Lee’s contract

The DART Board has made the decision to move in a new leadership direction and has let go of Lee as the agency’s president and CEO, effective immediately.

In March, Lee announced that she would not seek an extension of her current contract. DART says that later that month, DART Board Chair Randall Bryant met with Lee to discuss options that would be mutually beneficial to conclude her employment prior to Sept. 30, 2026, in an attempt to transition Lee out of her position early enough to afford an incoming president and CEO time in their new role to craft a fiscal year 2027 budget, enhance DART’s service plan and be prepared for the 90th State of Texas Legislative Session.

According to DART, on March 24, the full board granted Bryant the authority for a period of seven business days to negotiate a separation agreement with Lee under certain conditions. Those additional discussions and proposals between DART and Lee over the past seven business days did not reach any consensus under the conditions approved by the board.

The board has temporarily appointed Gene Gamez as the agency’s acting president and CEO. Gamez has been employed at DART for over 26 years, currently serving as the general counsel. The board says it will continue to move forward with an interim leadership plan and has begun a national search process for the next president and CEO.

LTD appoints two to leadership team

LTD has appointed Pamela Strutz as its next CFO and Carmen Jackson-Brown as its next general counsel.

“Bringing Pam and Carmen onto our executive team strengthens LTD’s ability to deliver on the strategic priorities that matter most—financial stewardship and community-focused mobility,” said LTD CEO Jameson Auten. “Their expertise positions us to make smarter long-term investments and build the internal capacity required to support a modern transit system. As the region’s mobility manager, their leadership will help us execute our vision with clarity, discipline and impact.”

Strutz brings over 45 years of expertise in finance and accounting to her role. Starting as LTD’s controller in 2020, Strutz then became LTD’s finance director in 2023.

She is a certified public accountant and began her career in public accounting. She holds a Bachelor's in Business Administration-Accounting from the University of Oregon.

"I’m thrilled to take on this role,” Strutz said. “With decades of experience in both government and private industry, I’m committed to building strong and transparent financial systems for LTD.”

Jackson-Brown has over 25 years of combined government and private law firm experience in public finance, land use, real estate and contract law. She has served in senior leadership roles in both municipal and county governments, most recently as senior assistant city attorney for the city and county of Denver, where she advised on significant municipal financing matters, procurement and complex development initiatives. She also worked as a senior associate in private practice, where she represented local government entities and advised public sector clients. She is a graduate of Case Western Reserve University School of Law and has practiced law in Maryland and Colorado.

“I’m excited to join LTD at such an important time,” Jackson-Brown said. “I look forward to using my diverse experience to address complex legal challenges as we take on the important work ahead.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson names next CDOT commissioner

Johnson has named William Cheaks, Jr. as the next CDOT Commissioner. A lifelong Chicagoan, Cheaks brings more than four decades of experience managing large-scale infrastructure and public operations. Most recently, Cheaks served as managing deputy commissioner at the Department of Water Management, where he oversaw a workforce of 1,800 employees and a $1.58 billion budget. During his tenure, he led efforts to modernize operations, improve accountability and enhance workplace safety.

Prior to that role, Cheaks served for over a decade as deputy commissioner of infrastructure management and in-house construction at CDOT. He led the development of innovative tools that improved coordination, transparency and efficiency across city agencies. Cheaks began his career as a laborer and worked his way through the ranks, shaping his commitment to building efficient systems that support workers and communities.

Cheaks’ appointment is subject to approval by the Chicago City Council.