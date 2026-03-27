People on the move: VIA Metropolitan Transit, DART

Changes are coming to the leadership teams of VIA Metropolitan Transit (VIA) and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART).

VIA selects Joseph Rose as chief of transit police and system security

VIA says Rose brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in municipal and transit law enforcement, with expertise in modernizing public safety operations and strengthening community trust.

“We are proud to welcome Chief Rose and look forward to the leadership and dedication he will bring as we continue enhancing safety across our system,” said VIA Deputy CEO Tremell Brown. “His background in both municipal and transit policing makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead VIA’s transit police and system security team.”

The agency notes that throughout his career, Rose has led complex operations, advanced policy and infrastructure improvements and developed accountable, community-centered policing models. Most recently, he served as assistant chief of police and interim chief at Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority in Austin, Texas, overseeing transit security operations. Previously, with the city of Bowie Police Department in Maryland, Rose commanded patrol and support divisions, managing 24-hour operations, major investigations, emergency communications upgrades and internal accountability systems. He also served with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Metro Transit Police Department in Washington, D.C., and the New York City Transit Authority.

Rose began his public transportation career as a bus operator before transitioning into law enforcement. He holds a master’s degree in public management from University of Maryland, a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from Johns Hopkins University and an associate degree in criminal justice from Excelsior University. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy (Session 281), the FBI LEEDS Executive Development School and is a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) master peace officer.

DART President and CEO Nadine Lee to step down

Lee will not seek an extension of her current contract. She has served as DART president and CEO since July 2021.

“It has been the honor of my career to lead this extraordinary organization and to work alongside more than 3,800 dedicated employees who move North Texas forward every day,” Lee said. “Together, we navigated one of the most challenging periods in transit history and emerged stronger, more focused and better positioned to serve our growing region.”

DART Board Chair Randall Bryant thanked Lee for her leadership and commitment to the agency.

“Nadine stepped into this role at a very challenging moment for the transit industry and helped guide DART through recovery while setting a clear strategic direction for the future,” Bryant said. “Her leadership strengthened operations, improved safety and reliability and positioned DART to remain a critical mobility partner for the region.”

Lee said she remains focused on continuing the agency’s work during the remainder of her tenure.

“Our team has laid the foundation for the next era of transit in North Texas,” Lee said. “I look forward to continuing to work with our board, our member cities and our community partners as we move forward together.”

DART notes the recruitment process for a new president and CEO will begin immediately and additional details regarding leadership transition plans, including the announcement of an interim CEO, will be made in the coming weeks.