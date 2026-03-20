City of Los Angeles awards GMV $43 million contract to continue partnership

The city of Los Angeles has awarded GMV a contract, valued at $43 million, to continue serving as the technology partner for the city’s DASH and Commuter Express transit services through 2030. The contract continues a collaboration that spans more than 20 years between GMV and the city.

Since 2008, GMV has supported the city and these services by providing transit technology hardware, software and operational support. The partnership started as a limited bus tracking pilot program, though it has grown into a comprehensive intelligent transportation system now deployed across more than 400 vehicles operating from five depots. The new contract, awarded through a competitive procurement process, ensures the continued evolution of this system to support reliable, efficient and accessible public transportation across Los Angeles, according to GMV.

As part of the project, Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) will upgrade its full fleet with GMV Hub, GMV’s latest onboard computer. The system consolidates multiple onboard functions into one device, including turn-by-turn navigation, onboard surveillance video, infotainment content management and bike rack occupancy monitoring.

“As GMV’s first major deployment in North America, Los Angeles has played a foundational role in our growth,” said GMV U.S. Transportation Division General Manager Ian Sephton. “This contract reflects more than two decades of trust, collaboration and shared commitment to improving public transportation through proven, reliable technology. We are proud to continue supporting LADOT as the city prepares for the future and for the global events ahead.”

The onboard equipment communicates with Sync, GMV’s cloud-based dispatch and fleet management platform, enabling real-time fleet monitoring, dynamic route detours and real-time arrival predictions for passengers.

“GMV has been a great partner, always stepping up over the years to meet our transit technology needs,” said LADOT Chief of Transit Brian Lee. “This project will make critical investments to support the safety of our operators and passengers, and it will help prepare our fleet to efficiently transport visitors from all over the world.”

Further, the contract includes the installation and management of more than 300 solar-powered digital information signs at bus stops throughout Los Angeles. These signs will deliver live bus arrival information, crowding levels and service alerts while enhancing security and accessibility through integrated safety lighting and ADA-compliant voice announcements.

GMV says this new contract phase positions both it and the city of Los Angeles to support transportation planning and logistics for major upcoming global events, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympic Games.