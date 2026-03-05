TransLink rolls out FIFA World Cup 2026 service plans

TransLink is rolling out its plan for the FIFA World Cup 2026, seven games of which will be taking place in Vancouver, B.C. The agency notes that it will deliver major service increases across bus, SkyTrain, SeaBus and the West Coast Express, supported by more frontline staff to manage crowds, support safety and keep people moving efficiently.

“This region knows what it takes to host the world, and our transit system has been part of that success every step of the way,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn. “Vancouver is the only 2026 host city with this track record: a World Expo, the Olympic Games, the FIFA Women’s World Cup—and now the FIFA Men’s World Cup. TransLink will leverage that experience to scale up service and move large crowds safely and reliably. Our system was built for major events, and it’s ready for the world’s biggest.

The agency says it will deliver approximately 600 additional bus trips per day during the event, including:

Extra service to routes serving the FIFA Fan Festival Vancouver at the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE), including a dedicated shuttle between the PNE, the Expo Line and the Millennium Line.

More service throughout the downtown core to respond to increased demand.

Additional buses on standby to respond to crowd surges and changing conditions, with crews monitoring crowding in real time and deploying service as needed.

The agency will also be delivering additional SkyTrain service, including:

More frequent service before and after matches at BC Place Vancouver, with trains running approximately every two minutes at downtown stations.

On nights when local matches start at 8:00 p.m. or later, SkyTrain service will be extended by one hour.

After local matches, empty trains will be waiting at Main Street–Science World Station, so fans can board and get home quickly.

On local match days, Stadium–Chinatown and Yaletown–Roundhouse stations will not provide pedestrian access to BC Place Vancouver due to the secure event perimeter and crowd-control routing. The agency says customers heading to matches should plan to use Main Street–Science World Station instead.

TransLink says it will deliver extra SeaBus sailings to support travel across Burrard Inlet throughout the event. SeaBus will operate with:

15-minute service or better all day, every day for the duration of the tournament.

10-minute frequencies before and after local matches.

SeaBus hours will also extend by one hour when local matches start at 8:00 p.m. or later, to align with SkyTrain hours.

Special weekend West Coast Express trains will support travel to and from local weekend matches:

Special round-trip game-day West Coast Express trips will operate on June 13 and June 21.

One West Coast Express locomotive will operate westbound before both games, with one eastbound train following both games.

TransLink notes that during the tournament, HandyDART will have designated pick-up and drop-off locations to support seamless HandyDART travel during the tournament:

HandyDART drop-off and pick-up will be available outside BC Place Vancouver at Expo Boulevard and Carrall Street, as well as on Nelson Street between Pacific and Expo Boulevards.

HandyDART drop-off and pick-up will also be available outside of FIFA Fan Festival Vancouver at Gate 2, Parking Lot 1 and Gate 10 Parking Lot 9.

Pick-up windows and wait times will be adjusted to account for road closures, congestion and matches that may go to extra time.

Throughout the tournament, TransLink will increase frontline staffing to support crowd management, customer wayfinding and safety. Additional SkyTrain Attendants, Canada Line Attendants, Transit Police, Transit Security Officers, Transit Supervisors, SeaBus Marine Attendants, Customer Information Agents and Transit Volunteers will be on hand to answer questions, help manage crowds, provide directions and support customer safety.

TransLink is encouraging riders to plan their trip ahead of time and sign up for alerts through its app. The agency is also recommending riders use Compass, contactless credit or debit card or mobile wallet for fare payment.