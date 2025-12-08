TransLink to implement customer-first plan for HandyDART paratransit service

HandyDART is set to see service upgrades for its 32,000 registered riders across Metro Vancouver as the TransLink Board of Directors voted to advance the HandyDART Customer-First plan.

The plan seeks to give users more reliable service through increased trip availability, extended service hours and new booking software. The agency says the plan comes after extensive analysis, stakeholder engagement and an external review of HandyDART’s delivery model to best inform how to improve the service.

Some of the 19 initiatives in the Customer-First Plan include:

Introducing new software that enables online trip booking and cancelations, real-time vehicle location monitoring and a simpler HandyDART registration process.

Extending HandyDART service hours from midnight to 2:00 a.m.

Expanding one-on-one travel training for customers.

Continuing to use a dedicated specialized service provider for HandyDART operations to maximize service delivery for customers.

Expanding and standardizing training for HandyDART operators and taxi drivers who support the service.

The agency notes that these actions build on TransLink’s Access for Everyone plan and will help deliver on its goal of expanding and modernizing the service by providing the improvements customers and caregivers have asked for.

The agency says that HandyDART already hosts the title as one of the highest-rated services in the TransLink system, and the updated plan aims to make it better. Further engagement with customers, caregivers, frontline employees and stakeholders will continue as the actions in the plan progress to implementation.

HandyDART facts and statistics: