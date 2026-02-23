FTA unlocks nearly $400 million for new buses, bus facilities across country

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) is investing almost $400 million into 34 transit projects across 19 states and Puerto Rico. The administration says the funds are designated for the purchase of 200 new buses and to construct and rehabilitate approximately 11 maintenance and bus facilities.

Funding from FTA's Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program goes to transit agencies for buying and rehabilitating buses and vans and building and rehabilitating bus facilities. These latest selections were made from the remaining applications submitted under the original fiscal year (FY) 2025 Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) and uses the FY 26 Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities funding, which was appropriated by Congress on Feb. 3, as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026.

"This is about making the investment today to ensure we are providing safer, more reliable and more efficient service for families today and for generations to come," said Former FTA Administrator Marc Molinaro. "This administration is committed to rebuilding our nation's transportation infrastructure and helping to improve bus service nationwide."

FTA will have allocated $2.4 billion in FY 25 and FY 26 under these two programs. In total, these allocations are going to 199 projects in 48 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. The FTA notes that it anticipates publishing the next NOFO for these programs later in 2026.