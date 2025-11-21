FTA awards $2 billion in bus grants

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has awarded $2 billion in funding through the Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program and the Low or No Emission Grant Program for 165 transit projects in 45 states and Washington, D.C. The funds will deliver a total of 2,400 buses.

"Delivering new –and improved bus infrastructure is yet another example of how America is building again under President [Donald] Trump," said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. "Whether it's to church, school or work, more people travel by bus than any other form of public transportation. With these grants, thousands of new buses will hit the road and infrastructure will be upgraded—making public transit more efficient, affordable and safe for American families."

Examples of projects selected to receive fiscal year (FY) 2025-2026 funding include:

The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County in Houston will receive approximately $101 million to replace older diesel buses with new compressed natural gas (CNG) buses, build a new CNG fueling station and upgrade a maintenance facility for safe and efficient CNG bus service.

The Hillsborough Transit Authority in Tampa, Fla., will receive $32 million to buy new CNG buses to replace older diesel buses.

The Iowa Department of Transportation will receive $48 million to replace some of its oldest buses operating beyond their useful life and to improve and construct bus facilities across the state.

The North County Transit – San Diego Railroad will receive $16.8 million to replace end-of-life CNG buses that operate on its BREEZE fixed-route service throughout North San Diego County.

The San Joaquin Regional Transit District will receive $10.3 million to replace nine aging buses with new hybrid-electric vehicles.

The Sacramento Regional Transit District will receive $39.7 million to replace 49 aging CNG buses with modern, low-emission vehicles and fund infrastructure upgrades that will improve service reliability, reduce emissions and enhance transit access in underserved communities.

"Transit buses provide a vital service for millions of Americans every day," said FTA Administrator Marc Molinaro. "These grants will strengthen connections between communities, boost bus safety and reliability and enhance mobility and quality of life for passengers."

The full list of projects being funded can be found on FTA’s website.