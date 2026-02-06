People on the move: PANYNJ, DRPT, NCTD, STV

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ), the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT), North County Transit – San Diego Railroad (NCTD) and STV, Inc have made new appointments to their respective leadership teams.

PANYNJ Board appoints new members to leadership team

PANYNJ’s Board of Commissioners have approved the nomination of Kathryn Garcia to serve as the agency’s next executive director. Garcia brings three decades of experience across government, most recently serving in the administration of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul as director of state operations and infrastructure, where she oversaw major initiatives like the launch of New York City’s congestion pricing program, New York’s nuclear power moonshot, the Interstate 81 Viaduct project in Syracuse, N.Y., the Gateway Hudson Tunnel Project, the Interborough Express and the redevelopment of John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Previously, Garcia served in senior roles in New York City government, including as commissioner of the city’s department of sanitation, interim chair of the New York City Housing Authority and as the city’s COVID-19 food czar, where she distributed 130 million meals to New Yorkers during the pandemic. As executive director, Garcia will lead day-to-day operations across PANYNJ’s air, rail, bridge, tunnel and seaport operations and will deliver the recently approved 10-year PANYNJ capital plan. Garcia’s first day as executive director will be Feb. 9.

Garcia assumes the role of executive director following the retirement of Rick Cotton, who served in the role for 8.5 years. Under the leadership of Cotton and PANYNJ Board Chair Kevin O’Toole, the agency has delivered an agenda of institutional reform and historic renewal of PANYNJ’s core assets, advancing major projects like the $50 billion transformation of the region’s three airports, including an entirely new LaGuardia, a rebuilt John F. Kennedy International Airport, the new Terminal A at Newark Liberty and a replacement for AirTrain Newark.

“There is no better public servant than Kathryn Garcia, and I am delighted that the entire region will now benefit from her leadership as she steps into this new role,” Hochul said. “Millions of people in both New York and New Jersey rely on the Port Authority every day, with its seaport, rail, roadway crossings and airports serving as the backbone of the nation’s largest economy. This region demands a Port Authority that can continue to deliver big things while upholding the highest standards of transparency and accountability. With major projects like the Midtown Bus Terminal, generational renovations at all three NYC-area airports, and major improvements to PATH service all in the works, I know that Kathryn will provide the leadership and vision we need to take the Port Authority to new heights.”

PANYNJ’s Board of Commissioners also approved the nomination of Jean Roehrenbeck to serve as deputy executive director. Roehrenbeck brings extensive experience in federal transportation policy government affairs. She most recently served as a vice president at Summit Strategies, a national government affairs and strategic consulting firm.

Previously, Roehrenbeck served at the U.S. Department of Transportation under former Secretary Pete Buttigieg, including as acting assistant secretary for governmental affairs, where she led the department’s engagement with Congress and state and local governments and managed all governmental affairs operations. She served on the department’s senior leadership team during the rollout of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, helping advance major infrastructure initiatives nationwide. Earlier in her career, Roehrenbeck was chief of staff to then-U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) in the U.S. House of Representatives.

As deputy executive director, Roehrenbeck will report directly to the executive director.

“The port authority succeeds when New York and New Jersey work together with focus and purpose, and the coming years must bring meaningful progress on the two biggest transportation infrastructure projects in the country: the Gateway Project and the rebuild of the Midtown Bus Terminal,” said New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill. “Jean Roehrenbeck has the experience, judgment and commitment to public service that this moment demands. I look forward to working closely with Kathryn, Jean and the entire leadership team to modernize our infrastructure, improve reliability and keep costs down for commuters and taxpayers.”

DRPT appoints next chief deputy director

DRPT has appointed Allan Fye as chief deputy director. Fye brings more than 20 years of experience in the transit industry, with a career focused on policy development, strategic planning and coordination across local, regional, state and federal levels.

“Allan is a highly respected transit leader with a strong track record of turning strategy into action,” said DRPT Director Mariia Zimmerman. “His experience working across agencies and all levels of government will strengthen our ability to deliver projects efficiently and thoughtfully. I value his collaborative leadership style and look forward to working closely with him as we advance DRPT’s priorities.”

Fye most recently served as a senior director at the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, where he led strategic planning for passenger rail in Southern California. In that role, he oversaw long-range planning efforts and worked closely with regional, state and federal partners to advance major rail initiatives.

Earlier in his career, Fye held several leadership roles in Virginia, including positions with the city of Alexandria and the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission (NTVC). His work included planning for high-capacity bus rapid transit corridors in Alexandria, overseeing capital investment projects, modernizing transportation demand management efforts and supporting the growth and development of NVTC’s Commuter Choice program.

“Stepping into this role is a meaningful opportunity to serve the commonwealth and contribute to work that directly impacts people’s daily lives,” Fye said. “DRPT plays a critical role in shaping how Virginians move, and I am excited to support the agency’s efforts to deliver practical, forward-looking transportation solutions in partnership with communities across the state.”

NCTD names director of facilities

NCTD has named Baker Alloush to serve as director of facilities. In her role, Alloush will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of NCTD facilities management to ensure safe, efficient and sustainable physical environments and assets.

“I am excited to welcome Baker Alloush to the NCTD family,” said NCTD COO of General Services Alex Denis. “Baker brings extensive experience in public sector facility management and planning, which will be instrumental in ensuring our environments are responsive to customer needs and empower our teams to thrive.”

Alloush has more than 15 years of experience in facilities and maintenance operations management and has led initiatives in formulating, tracking, facilitating and closing work orders involving large-scale departmental moves and technology updates. His expertise will support the organizational goals of world-class customer and employee experience, safety, security and fiscal responsibility.

“It is a privilege to be a part of the North County Transit – San Diego Railroad team, and I am committed to advancing NCTD’s mission of achieving organizational and operational excellence,” Alloush said.

Prior to joining NCTD, he served as the director of facilities and maintenance operations at Coachella Valley Unified School District. Alloush obtained a Bachelor’s in business administration and operational management from California State University, Long Beach, and holds various certifications, including Occupational Health and Safety Administration Supervisor, Hazmat Waste and Construction Project Management.

STV appoints vice president and Northern California area manager

STV has appointed Anna Harvey, PE, as vice president and Northern California area manager for the company’s Transportation West operating group. In this role, Harvey will lead strategic growth initiatives, client engagement and project delivery across the region.

“Anna’s understanding of how to move major transportation programs from vision to delivery makes her the ideal leader for our Northern California operations,” said Liz Justison, PE, PMP, president of the transportation west operating group, STV. “Her vision, technical acumen and commitment to equity and sustainability strengthens our ability to deliver impactful projects that connect communities and drive economic development.”

Harvey brings nearly 20 years of experience in civil and transportation engineering, including leadership roles on advancing some of California’s most complex transit initiatives. Most recently, Harvey served as deputy project director for the Transbay Joint Powers Authority, where she led engineering design, environmental planning and critical third-party agreements for the $8B Portal program. She guided this major project through the Federal Transit Administration’s Capital Investment Grants process and also led rail planning efforts for the San Francisco Planning Department, conducting studies to evaluate future Caltrain station locations and coordinating policy responses on major rail projects.

She was named to Mass Transit‘s 40 Under 40 class of 2025. Harvey holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, and an Master of Science . in Transportation Management from San José State University. Harvey is a licensed civil engineer in the state of California.