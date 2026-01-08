IndyGo’s Food in Transit becomes year-round program

The Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation (IndyGo) has made its Food in Transit program a year-round program, expanding access to free, nutritious food for Indianapolis residents. The agency says its Food in Transit: Winter Edition, in partnership with Second Helpings, served more than 300 people and distributed more than 1,000 pounds of food during the December pilot program.

“Access to healthy food does not follow a seasonal schedule and neither should the support,” said IndyGo President and CEO Jennifer Pyrz. “Thanks to Second Helpings, we’re able to expand Food in Transit to meet riders where they are and support essential needs alongside reliable transportation throughout the year.”

Through Food in Transit, IndyGo partners with community organizations, including Second Helpings, to distribute food efficiently and equitably to support rider well-being. The program is designed to remove barriers by integrating food access into riders’ daily commutes, providing free grocery staples and fresh produce at the centrally located and easily accessible transit center.

“Food in Transit shows what’s possible when transportation and hunger relief work together with purpose,” said Second Helpings CEO Linda Broadfoot. “When we align our missions, we can create solutions that are practical and truly responsive to community needs.”