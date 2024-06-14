IndyGo, Indianapolis and Growing Places Indy launch seventh Food in Transit initiative

Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation (IndyGo), the city of Indianapolis and Growing Places Indy have partnered together to launch their seventh consecutive Food in Transit initiative. This outreach series aims to expand access to food for Indianapolis residents by bringing fresh, healthy and locally grown produce to the Julia M. Carson Transit Center during peak ridership hours.

Participants can look forward to engaging cooking demonstrations, free prepackaged items, fresh produce and recipes on the second and fourth from June 13 to September 29. Food in Transit is designed to inspire healthy eating habits and increase community access to food. The collaboration is made possible by $15,000 in federal funding from the City of Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development.

“Food in Transit amplifies our mission of connecting our community to economic opportunities through safe, reliable and accessible transit, helping us to meet our riders’ critical needs beyond the bus,” said IndyGo President and CEO Jennifer Pyrz. “This innovative partnership means riders can access fresh, locally-grown produce at the Transit Center during their regular commute without having to plan a separate trip, saving them time and resources.”

In a commitment to inclusivity, all produce will be free, allowing community members to access these healthy food options, regardless of economic status.

In addition to cooking demonstrations, recipes and free, prepackaged ingredients provided by Office of Public Health and Safety’s (OPHS) Division of Community Nutrition and Food Policy, community partner Growing Places Indy will unveil a new bike-powered farmstand with fresh, affordable and locally-grown produce.

“We are excited to join forces with IndyGo to bring fresh produce to transit riders,” expressed Program Manager for the Division of Community Nutrition and Food Policy for OPHS Tikilia Tinker-Martin. “This initiative is not just about us, it’s about the entire community. Access to nutritious food is a cornerstone of a healthier Indianapolis, and this initiative is a crucial step in that direction.”