People on the move: Maryland DOT, SJRRC, Denver RTD

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission (SJRRC) and the Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) have made new appointments to their respective leadership teams.

Maryland Governor appoints MDOT acting secretary

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore appointed Katie Thomson as acting secretary of MDOT. Thomson will assume her post on Jan. 7.

“Maryland is at a critical juncture—we must tackle significant challenges in infrastructure modernization, resilience and reliability, all at the same time,” Moore said. “I am confident that Katie Thomson will help us achieve each of these goals, with capable stewardship and effective leadership. Katie is a world-class public servant who has managed some of the most complex transportation systems in the country. She is uniquely up to the task of leading the department as we continue our work to leave no one behind.”

Thomson brings more than 30 years of experience in transportation, aviation, energy and sustainability law, policy and operations to the role. She most recently served as deputy administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, where she acted as COO for an organization of more than 45,000 employees. In that role, she oversaw a $20 billion annual budget and led initiatives to enhance safety oversight, modernize national airspace infrastructure and strengthen workforce pipelines.

A veteran of the U.S. Department of Transportation, Thomson previously served as the department’s general counsel, where she supervised 500 attorneys and coordinated legal work across all modes of transportation. She also served as the director of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act implementation, managing the strategic investment of $660 billion in federal funding to modernize the nation’s infrastructure.

In the private sector, Thomson served as vice president and associate general counsel for worldwide transportation and sustainability at Amazon, leading the legal team supporting global logistics and the company’s climate commitments. Her career also includes serving as a partner at the law firms Sidley Austin and Morrison & Foerster, with a focus on environmental and transportation law.

“I am deeply grateful to Gov. Moore and Lt. Gov. [Aruna] Miller for this incredible opportunity to serve the great State of Maryland,” Thomson said. “My experience managing complex systems has given me a clear view of the immense potential in Maryland’s transportation network, and I look forward to partnering with the dedicated MDOT team to tackle the challenges and seize the opportunities ahead—ensuring we continue to build a future that leaves no one behind.”

Thomson earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois and her law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

SJRRC names next CEO

The SJRRC has named Chris Orlando its next CEO. Orlando is an executive with more than two decades of leadership experience across public transportation, government, strategic communications and private-sector business development. He brings a record of transforming transit systems, guiding complex capital programs and building collaborative, high-performing organizations.

Orlando has served in key executive roles within major California transportation agencies, including his most recent position as deputy managing director for the Los Angeles–San Diego–San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency, which oversees the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner. He also held extensive leadership roles at the North County Transit District, where his responsibilities spanned rail and bus operations, strategic planning, innovative mobility solutions, customer service improvements, government affairs and capital funding and grant programs.

A seasoned public-sector leader, Orlando served 12 years on the San Marcos City Council, helping guide regional planning, transportation-oriented development, long-range policy updates and fiscally responsible governance. His private sector experience includes co-founding a successful technology company and directing communications and strategic initiatives for national organizations.

He steps into the CEO role as SJRRC advances major service enhancements, pursues transformative infrastructure investments and prepares for the next generation of passenger rail in the Central Valley and beyond. In addition to his role with SJRRC, Orlando will also serve as CEO of the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority (SJJPA), which is administered by SJRRC, which provides management support, staffing and strategic oversight to ensure aligned planning and coordinated delivery of passenger rail and bus services. Under this structure, SJRRC oversees the ACE commuter rail service while SJJPA is responsible for the Gold Runner intercity service.

“I am honored to join the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission as chief executive officer,” Orlando said. “I want to thank the SJRRC Board for their confidence and for the opportunity to serve in this role. SJRRC and SJJPA together oversee a vital network of commuter rail, intercity rail and connecting bus services, and I’m excited to help advance this integrated system. The agencies have built a strong foundation of service, innovation and regional collaboration, and I am committed to leading the next era of growth. Together with our board, staff and partners, we will continue to deliver reliable, forward-looking passenger rail and transit services that connect communities and expand opportunity across the region.”

Denver RTD names next chief people officer (CPO)

Denver RTD has selected Lili Tran as the agency’s new CPO following a nationwide search. Tran brings more than 30 years of experience in human resources involving public service, public safety and nonprofit sectors primarily in Denver and Colorado Springs. She has extensive experience in highly regulated, public-facing, unionized environments and a proven record of strengthening skilled workforces and building productive labor partnerships. Tran will officially join the agency on Jan. 5, 2026.

"I am incredibly honored and excited to serve as chief people officer at [Denver] RTD,” Tran said. “Our dedicated employees are the driving force behind our mission of making lives better through connections. I am committed to equipping every member of our team with the resources, training and support necessary to advance that mission by providing safe, reliable and efficient public transportation services that serve our communities across the Denver metro area."

Most recently, Tran served as chief of staff for Denver Rescue Mission, where she led a transformative campaign to elevate employee experience, including initiatives that reduced overall employee turnover. Previously, she served as chief human resources officer for the Colorado Department of Human Services and led statewide negotiations for the Colorado Workers for Innovative and New Solutions collective bargaining agreement (CBA), representing 27,000 employees.

Tran also worked for the city and county of Denver as director of human resources for public safety, overseeing more than 7,000 civilian and sworn employees while successfully managing labor relations and negotiations across six CBAs.

Tran holds a master of business administration, with dual concentrations in HR management and leadership, as well as a bachelor of science in business administration, both from the University of Colorado. Outside of her executive roles, Tran is deeply committed to civic engagement and mentorship through her work on the El Pomar Emerging Leaders Program’s Asian American Advisory Council and the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs School of Business Career Coaching Program.