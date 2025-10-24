People on the move: MetroLINK, CapMetro, Smart Growth America, HDR

The Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District (MetroLINK), the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority (CapMetro), Smart Growth America (SGA) and HDR have made new appointments to their respective leadership teams.

MetroLINK appoints next CEO

MetroLINK has appointed Benjamin Limmer as its new CEO and managing director. Limmer most recently served as chief of public transportation at the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT). While at CTDOT, he played an integral role in preparing the state’s long-term strategic vision with a focus on innovation to improve customer experience.

“Ben brings an outstanding blend of leadership and hands-on experience in advancing public transportation systems that connect communities and strengthen regional economies,” said MetroLINK Board of Trustees Chair Dave Krouth. “His record of operational excellence and forward-thinking approach to mobility align perfectly with MetroLINK’s mission.”

Prior to his role in Connecticut, Limmer’s career includes senior leadership roles at the Charlotte Area Transit System, Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority, Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, Valley Metro and the Greater Cleveland Regional Transportation Authority.

“I’m honored to join MetroLINK and continue the organization’s legacy of innovation and impact,” Limmer said. “MetroLINK’s commitment to transportation as an integral part of community growth and its focus on multimodal integration is exactly what the future of transit should look like. I look forward to working with our board, team members and community partners to advance public transportation across the Quad Cities.”

Limmer currently sits on the American Public Transportation Association Board of Directors. He holds a bachelor's degree in public administration from the University of Northern Iowa and a master's degree in urban planning, design and development from Cleveland State University.

CapMetro introduces new members of Transit Police Department

Along with swearing in RenEarl Bowie as its chief of the Transit Police Department, CapMetro has introduced additional new officers.

The agency notes Bowie is a seasoned law enforcement professional who brings over 30 years of experience, including service with the Texas Department of Public Safety and, most recently, as captain of CapMetro’s Transit Police.

"Chief Bowie brings an exceptional depth of experience, integrity and vision to CapMetro,” said CapMetro President and CEO Dottie Watkins. “His leadership will be instrumental as we continue expanding our transit network and reinforcing our pledge to provide a safe and welcoming environment for all riders and employees. I also want to extend my congratulations to the new officers joining our team; we are excited to have them on board."

CapMetro says the new officers will support a range of public safety responsibilities, from routine patrols and emergency response to customer assistance and community outreach.

SGA appoints next president and CEO

The SGA Board of Directors has appointed Beth Osborne as the organization’s president and CEO.

Before becoming the president and CEO of SGA, Osborne served as vice president of transportation and thriving communities, where she led the organization’s transportation work, including as director of transportation for America. She also previously served as the company’s policy director from 2003 to 2004.

“Beth has been a driving force behind Smart Growth America’s impact for years, and on behalf of the Board and staff, I am excited to welcome her as the next president and CEO of the organization,” said Smart Growth America Board Chair Madeline Fraser Cook. “As we celebrate Smart Growth America’s 25th anniversary, I am confident that Beth is the right person to lead us into the future. “Beth’s extensive experience, spanning local, state and federal contexts provides her with a nuanced understanding of how policy choices shape outcomes on the ground. That perspective equips her with the tools to connect the dots across land use, transportation and economic development, identify barriers to the outcomes we aim to achieve and translate complex challenges into results-oriented solutions that communities can replicate.”

Prior to her return to SGA, Osborne held senior positions at the U.S. Department of Transportation as acting assistant secretary and deputy assistant secretary for transportation policy. In these roles, she managed the TIGER Discretionary Grant program (now known as BUILD), led the secretary’s livability initiative and oversaw the implementation of the 2012 surface transportation law. Earlier in her career, she served as an advisor on transportation, trade and labor policy for Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE) and legislative director for environmental policy at the Southern Governors’ Association. She began her public service in the U.S. House of Representatives, working for Reps. Ron Klink (D-PA) and Brian Baird (D-WA).

“I am honored to step into the role of president and CEO at Smart Growth America,” Osborne said. “At a time when the nation is facing a housing affordability crisis, and Congress is developing its multi-year surface transportation bill, SGA is well-positioned to ensure this is done in a way that strengthens local economies, makes efficient use of public resources and helps every community—urban, suburban and rural—grow stronger and more resilient. I am energized by this opportunity to work with our talented staff to advance our mission, making transportation safer, housing more affordable and communities more vibrant and sustainable.”

Anna Lynn Smith to lead HDR’s intercity and high-speed rail practice

Anna Lynn Smith, AICP, has returned to HDR to lead the firm’s intercity and high-speed rail practice. Based in Philadelphia, Smith will oversee strategy, client engagement and market position for intercity and high-speed rail across rail and transit markets.

“The interest in and demand for passenger rail continues to grow,” Smith said. “We are at a critical point in leveraging this momentum to advance a multitude of projects throughout North America. I'm looking forward to applying my experience and leveraging the skills and talents of HDR's staff to create more rail transportation options for travel between communities.”

Smith has more than 30 years of experience shaping multimodal infrastructure strategies. She has worked on a wide variety of projects with state and federal agencies, metropolitan planning organizations, cities, transit agencies, railroads and other clients across North America. Most recently, she was the vice president of planning and strategy at Amtrak, where she directed the organization’s strategic planning across long-range, five-year and annual initiatives, guiding service development, infrastructure planning and sustainability goals.

Prior to her work at Amtrak, Smith served in regional and national roles at HDR. She participated in and led projects, including short-range and long-range planning for intercity passenger projects.

HDR says the intercity and high-speed rail practice that Smith will lead encompasses the full suite of services the firm provides, including planning, engineering, architecture, systems, signal engineering, zero-emissions mobility, strategic advisory services and roadway disciplines.

“With her background and decades of experience, Anna Lynn is the right person to lead HDR’s intercity and high-speed rail practice group,” said HDR Global Transit Director Matt Tucker. “She has a deep understanding of the challenges our clients face and how to plan for the future to deliver successful passenger rail solutions.”