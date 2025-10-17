People on the move: MassDOT, CALSTART, CapMetro, Embark

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), CALSTART, the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority (CapMetro) and Embark have made new appointments to their respective leadership teams.

MassDOT appoints Phillip ENG as interim secretary

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has named Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) General Manager Phillip Eng as interim MassDOT secretary following the immediate resignation of Monica Tibbits-Nutt as MassDOT secretary and CEO.

Eng will serve as both interim secretary of MassDOT and general manager (GM) of MBTA during this time. As GM of MBTA, the agency has eliminated all subway speed restrictions for the first time in over 20 years, and opened South Coast Rail to deliver rail service to Southeastern Massachusetts for the first time in 65 years. Under his leadership, the agency is also continuing one of the highest return to ridership rates in the nation on commuter rail with all day frequent train service, delivering new modern Orange and Red Line cars while accelerating modernization of the signal system on those lines and hiring thousands of labor workforce to rebuild the MBTA.

“A well-balanced multimodal transportation network is essential. MassDOT and the MBTA work hand-in-hand to make sure our transportation system is safe, reliable and modernized,” Eng said.

MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver has also been promoted to undersecretary of transportation. He will retain his role as highway administrator while also taking on expanded responsibilities as undersecretary.

Gulliver has served as the highway administrator since 2017 and is the longest serving administrator in the department’s history. He oversees the daily operations of the state highway system and leads a team of nearly 2,800 staff responsible for the planning, design, construction and maintenance of the commonwealth’s roadway infrastructure.

"I’m proud of the progress we have made at MassDOT, and I want to thank my team at the Highway Division who I’ve had the privilege of leading for over eight years,” Gulliver said. “This is an exciting moment for the future of Massachusetts’ transportation infrastructure, as we have the opportunity to make transformative upgrades and deliver for our people and our economy. I’m grateful to Monica Tibbits-Nutt for her many contributions these past few years, and I look forward to getting to work with Interim Secretary Eng and the entire team.”

Healey commended Tibbits-Nutt for her efforts over the years, but notes she is excited about the future of MassDOT.

“As general manager of MBTA, Phil Eng has overseen a transformative period for public transportation in our state and delivered the results that the people of Massachusetts have needed for a long time when it comes to safety and reliability,” Healey said. “He is a trusted leader with decades of transportation experience, and I know that he is the right person to lead MassDOT during this period. Jonathan Gulliver is the longest serving highway administrator in MassDOT’s history for a reason. He knows how to deliver major, complex projects while also supporting our cities and towns’ needs when it comes to their roads and bridges. He is well deserving of this promotion.”

CALSTART Board appoints next CEO

The CALSTART Board of Directors appointed Michael Berube as its new CEO, effective Nov. 13. Berube succeeds John Boesel, who is retiring after a three-decade tenure within the organization, including 24 years as CEO.

An MIT-trained transportation and civil engineer by background, Berube is an automotive industry leader with two decades of serving in senior roles at Fiat Chrysler and Daimler-Chrysler, leading product strategy and bringing new low-emission technologies to market. Following his years in the private sector, Berube served for a decade as a senior official for sustainable transportation at the U.S. Department of Energy.

“It is a privilege to join CALSTART at such a profoundly pivotal moment in our industry,” Berube said. “Transportation is vital to the economy and to consumers’ everyday lives. It is at an inflection point and needs bold leadership to help secure the promise of lower-cost and low-emissions options that meet the needs of all Americans. Together with our members and partners, I will continue the work of building the clean transportation industry and expanding its vital impact. Ours is a sector that drives jobs, innovation and domestic manufacturing while enhancing U.S. global competitiveness and air quality. Having led talented teams in both the private and public sector, I look forward to bringing the same level of commitment and can-do spirit to the cross-functional teamwork that lies ahead. Let’s improve transportation for all.”

CapMetro names new chief of transit police

CapMetro has named RenEarl Bowie its new chief of transit police. Bowie steps into the role with more than 30 years of transformative leadership in law enforcement.

“Chief RenEarl Bowie is an outstanding choice to lead CapMetro’s Transit Police Department,” said CapMetro Board Chair and Travis County Commissioner Jeff Travillion. “His decades of leadership in law enforcement and deep commitment to serving the entire community give us the confidence that he will bring the experience and insight needed to guide the young department as it continues to grow.”

CapMetro’s Transit Police Department became operational in June 2025 with nine officers, two sergeants and one captain. Since then, the department has expanded to 12 officers and two sergeants.

Bowie joined the transit police department in May 2025, after previously serving with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). He began his career with DPS as a state trooper in 1994 and went on to hold several key leadership roles, including chief of the training operations division until his departure in 2022.

He has a master's degree in criminal justice from Texas State University and a certificate from the School of Police Staff and Command from Northwestern University. He is currently an adjunct professor at Austin Community College and Temple College and has previously instructed at Concordia University, Northwestern University, DPS Counter-Terrorism Section and the Capital Area Council of Governments Academy.

“I am thrilled to have RenEarl Bowie as our new chief of transit police,” said CapMetro President and CEO Dottie Watkins. “He’s highly respected in our community for his leadership and commitment to policing the right way, through service, accountability and strong community relationships. I also want to send my sincere thanks to Assistant Chief Joseph Rose, who served as interim chief of transit police during this hiring process. His steady leadership was essential in ensuring a smooth and successful transition.”

Embark names new assistant director of operations

Embark has named Kharlie Barnaby as its next assistant director of operations. Barnaby, who previously served as the agency’s chief of bus operations, moved into the new role on Sept. 26, 2025.

"Kharlie has consistently demonstrated the exceptional leadership and deep commitment we value at EMBARK,” said Embark Director of Public Transporation and Parking Jesse Rush. “His track record speaks for itself, from helping us launch the OKC Streetcar program in 2018 to successfully establishing our safety management system. Promoting Kharlie to assistant director of operations is a recognition of his significant past contributions and his crucial role in leading our team forward into the future."

Barnaby will be responsible for leading and managing bus operations, OKC Streetcar, Oklahoma River Cruises, paratransit and mobility programs and maintenance. His oversight will also extend to safety, security and training programs.

At Embark, Barnaby has helped establish and implement RAPID NW, the region’s first bus rapid transit service, which launched in December 2023. He also assisted in transitioning to the new state safety oversight federal regulations and helped execute Embark’s safety management Systems program. His tenure in public transit has seen many roles over the last 25 years, including operations dispatcher, superintendent of streetcar maintenance, streetcar safety manager and streetcar general manager.

“I am honored and excited to step into the role of Embark’s assistant director of operations,” Barnaby said. “I look forward to building on the successful foundation we’ve already established. I am committed to Embark’s mission to provide world-class transit services for Oklahoma City and eager to continue to serve our community and drive further operational excellence.”