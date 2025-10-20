Latest NYS Comptroller report reveals MTA’s financial stability could be in danger 

According to a report released by New York State (NYS) Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, the stability of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) finances is increasingly reliant on its ability to find significant savings, grow ridership and efficiently execute capital improvements. The report notes MTA’s efforts have taken on heightened importance as federal threats over capital funding cloud future investments, which could force the MTA to make difficult choices between balancing debt levels with maintaining the system in a state of good repair.

“The MTA’s budget is currently balanced, but outyear gaps persist as the authority faces substantial fiscal uncertainties, led by funding threats from the federal government,” DiNapoli said. “It’s imperative that the MTA stay focused on improving the system and bringing riders back, which is one of the surest ways it can help stabilize its fiscal outlook at the farebox, and by following through on its savings initiatives.”

Operating budget gaps

According to the report, as the MTA navigates several budget risks, it has been able to reduce the size of outyear gaps over the past year, but it still estimates them at $345 million in 2027, $354 million in 2028 and $428 million in 2029. The MTA’s financial plan is reliant on some revenue streams that are outside its ability to control, including reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for COVID-19 expenses and casino licensing revenue.

The report estimates that delays, reductions or loss of those two revenue sources could open up a budget gap of $800 million in 2026. According to the report, FEMA recently delayed reimbursements for pandemic-related expenses in fiscal year 2025 and has suggested it could cancel the distribution of these funds altogether, which would open up $300 million in budget gaps this year, creating immediate pressure on MTA’s finances.

MTA can more directly manage its budget with increasing farebox revenue by bringing back riders and by closely monitoring its savings programs. The report notes that in the July Plan, fares and tolls are already expected to bring in $205 million more than initially forecast over four years. The July Plan also assumes a fare and toll increase will go into effect in January 2026, pushed back from the initial start date of August 2025.

According to the report, the MTA is implementing initiatives to generate $500 million in annual savings, but the authority must reach that $500 million target to maintain balance, and it can continue to identify new savings to propose and implement. The report notes that paratransit costs may be one area where the agency can save, as those costs have risen substantially in recent years.

Capital budget

DiNapoli has called on the MTA to be clear about its capital project priorities due to uncertain federal support and the need to accelerate financing to meet the goals of the authority’s $68.4 billion 2025-2029 Capital Plan.

The MTA had committed $9 billion to capital needs through the first eight months of 2025, which is nearly on pace to reach its annual capital commitment target for the year. According to the report, about $6 billion was for major commitments, including rolling stock purchases and extending the Second Avenue Subway and the MTA looks on pace to reach its goal of committing $12.6 billion this year.

The report notes that cuts to federal transit formula funding could put a $4 billion hole in MTA’s capital budget. The federal government has also put nearly $7 billion in funding for the Second Avenue Subway Phase 2 under review, however, the project is subject to an existing federal funding grant agreement. Questions over congestion pricing, which is expected to provide $15 billion for the MTA's 2020-2024 Capital Program, are currently being litigated.

If these funds were to be cut, the report notes the MTA could issue additional debt, find further capital project efficiencies or postpone or cancel these projects. According to the report, the MTA has taken steps in recent years to reduce the impact of its debt load on its operating budget, including leverage capital lockbox funds, and this progress could be at risk.

Ridership

The report details that combined system ridership in 2024 was 68% of what it was in 2019. Paid subway ridership, however, has exceeded MTA’s growth projections, reaching 76% of the pre-pandemic level in July 2025, above the 73% expectation for that month.

According to the report, one factor that may have played a role in the increase is that 75% of riders reported on MTA’s June 2025 monthly customer survey that they felt safe on trains and in stations, far above the 45% who said they felt safe in March 2024.

The report notes the MTA expects a gradual return of subway riders that will reach 77% of pre-pandemic ridership in 2029. Subway ridership is also very uneven across the city, with stations in the Bronx, Upper Manhattan and outer Brooklyn lagging others.

Buses continue to be slower in paid ridership recovery. The report does note that the MTA has made progress in combating fare evasion on buses, with paid bus ridership at 68% of 2019’s level in July, up from 60% in September 2023, but fare evasion continues to cut significantly into revenue.

Commuter rail has recovered faster, with Long Island Rail Road expected to reach 90% of pre-pandemic numbers and Metro-North Railroad 83% in 2025.

The full report can be found on the NYS Comptroller’s website.