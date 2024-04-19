MA: Marathon Monday was a boon for ridership numbers on MBTA’s Green Line

More people entered a Green Line station through a fare gate on Marathon Monday than any single day since before the pandemic, the MBTA said Thursday, which touted the crowded stations as a “milestone” moment for the transit agency.

The MBTA has struggled to return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, an issue that has helped push fare revenue down and contributed to a massive budget gap the transit agency faces. But for at least one day, MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said riders “trusted” the MBTA to get them where they needed to go.

“Throughout the weekend and on Marathon Monday, we carried robust ridership across the system. This further illustrates just how vital public transit is. I’m proud of the hardworking employees at the T, our commuter rail workforce, and our partners at Keolis for providing safe, reliable, consistent service, allowing thousands to enjoy the 128th Boston Marathon,” Eng said in a statement.

Green Line stations reported 77,000 entries at fare gates on April 15, which is about a 70% increase over typical Monday crowds and the highest number on a single day since before the pandemic forced people to stay at home, according to the agency.

Total ridership on the Green Line, including at both gated stations and surface level stops, hovered around 150,000 boardings, the MBTA said. Red, Orange, and Blue Line stations also saw about 6% higher ridership, with roughly 225,000 entries.

“This was a milestone day for the T, and we’re grateful for the thousands of participants, Marathon spectators, and riders who trusted the MBTA to get them to their destinations, including the finish line,” Eng said.

Tens of thousands flocked to the Boston area to run the 26.2 mile marathon that starts in Hopkinton and ends on Boylston Street near Copley Square. Nearly 30,000 people signed up for the race, representing 118 countries and all 50 U.S. states, according to the Boston Athletic Association.

Spectators also boosted ridership numbers on the Worcester Commuter Rail Line, which saw roughly 30,000 passengers or more than double the normal rate for a Monday, according to Keolis Commuter Services.

“I’m proud of our staff and crews who worked tirelessly throughout the day to provide safe and reliable service for our riders, especially along the Worcester Line.” Keolis CEO and General Manager Abdellah Chajai said in a statement.

