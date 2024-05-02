WeGo promotes Patrick Hester to deputy COO of assets and infrastructure

WeGo Public Transit's Patrick Hester has been promoted to the position of deputy chief operating officer (COO) of assets and infrastructure. He joined WeGo as a bus operator in 2017 and rose through the ranks, serving most recently as facilities manager.

“Patrick is a dedicated professional with a proven record of providing superior leadership and project management, as well as a knack for improving performance through creative and innovative methods. We believe that recognizing and promoting talent from within our organization shows our commitment to fostering a culture of growth and development,” said WeGo COO Andy Burke.

Hester is a middle Tennessee native, graduating from Gallatin High School. He is also a graduate of the Metropolitan Transit Authority Leadership Academy and the Transit Alliance of Middle Tennessee Transit Citizen Leadership Academy.