OCTA completes 2024 Climate Adaptation and Sustainability Plan

The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) has completed its 2024 Climate Adaptation and Sustainability Plan (CASP). The plan sets a framework for addressing the impacts of climate change on Orange County’s transportation system and is aligned with the state of California’s sustainability goals.

OCTA’s CASP was developed with the vision to champion sustainability while adapting to an evolving environment, ensuring the delivery of reliable and balanced transportation choices. The plan details strategies to address climate change’s multifaceted challenges, including greenhouse gas emissions, climate-related hazards to facilities and enhancing OCTA’s adaptive capacity to protect the community.

“As stewards of taxpayers’ dollars and our environment, the completion of the OCTA’s Climate Adaptation and Sustainability Plan will be a guide for us to outline actions to achieve effective climate goals,” said OCTA Chair Tam T. Nguyen. “I’m also pleased that the plan will help us create a path to a greener and more resilient tomorrow.”

History of OCTA’s environmental leadership

More than 20 years ago, OCTA adopted its first Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP), which lays out an agency-wide strategy to address the growing transportation needs of Orange County’s population while ensuring that transportation options are sustainable, equitable and innovative

Two environmental programs were integrated into OCTA’s 2006 voter-approved Measure M sales tax: The Environmental Mitigation Program and the Environmental Cleanup Program. OCTA says the programs ensure sensitive habitat and wildlife in the region are protected in their native state and help improve overall water quality in Orange County.

Since 2011, OCTA has monitored and reported greenhouse gas emissions, exemplifying its dedication to environmental leadership.

In 2020, OCTA adopted its Zero-Emission Bus Rollout Plan, which commits the agency to transitioning to a 100-percent zero-emission bus fleet by 2040.

In 2021, OCTA, in partnership with Caltrans, developed the Rail Defense Against Climate Change Plan, which identified climate-change-related opportunities and challenges along OCTA’s rail line between Fullerton and San Clemente, Calif.

In 2021, OCTA issued its Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan to support current OCTA emergency and crisis management plans and strengthen the agency’s preparedness in the face of natural hazards, including climate change.

A forward-looking assessment

Building upon OCTA’s existing efforts, the CASP identifies 34 unique assets, evaluating their vulnerability against seven climate hazards:

Air quality

Precipitation changes and drought

Flooding

Severe storms and extreme weather

Storm surges

Temperature changes

Wildfires

Using impact and adaptive capacity scores, OCTA’s facilities, programs and services have been assessed to prioritize adaptation strategies, ensuring that future disruptions to the public and passengers, increased operations and maintenance costs and operational disruptions are minimized.

The plan presents adaptation strategies for OCTA’s consideration tailored to specific climate stressors. OCTA has also refined its greenhouse gas inventory methodology, setting a solid baseline for tracking progress. Innovative strategies outlined include transitioning to a cleaner fleet and implementing energy efficiency measures across facilities.

With exploratory targets and recommended strategies outlined, OCTA will now focus on goal setting, financial analysis and feasibility studies to drive the strategies forward. OCTA will continue engaging with internal and external stakeholders to refine these pathways for a sustainable transit future.