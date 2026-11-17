Oneonta city leaders are taking steps to replace buses during the next three years.

Many of those buses will be a few feet or more smaller than the existing fleet.

The Common Council’s Finance, Administration and Strategic Operations committee offered its support for the city to pursue using confirmed state grant money for the first part of the swap and other items during a meeting Thursday, Nov. 12. The Common Council is likely to approve the application next week.

The state Department of Transportation awarded the city nearly $100,000 under its 2026 Accelerated Transit Capital Plan. The city must apply for how to use the funds.

According to a capital improvement project funding approval document, Oneonta Public Transit will replace two 40-foot buses and a 29-foot bus with one 40-foot, one 35-foot and one 29-foot bus. At a total cost of $2,550,000 with the city expected to contribute $255,000 to the cost, a successful application would allow the city to use ATC funds for covering its portion.

“Just looking at what the typical ridership is on these routes, we can get away with some of these buses being a little bit smaller than they currently are,” City Administrator Greg Mattice told the committee. The 40-footers are the biggest ones we have.”

Don Mathisen, D- Eighth Ward, wanted to go smaller.

“I’ve ridden the buses, and I’ve ridden buses where I was the only one on (board),” he said. “I just think the buses are too big.”

Finance Director Virginia Lee said while she did not have numbers right in front of her, she knew the annual ridership was more than 300,000.

David Hotaling, the director of Oneonta Public Transit, told council members in October that “we have nine buses, and, this will make many of you happy, we’re downsizing those buses.”

He said going from a 40-foot to a 35-foot bus removes 14 seats, but the vehicle is “smaller, easier moving over through the city.” He said the plan during three years is to go from a fleet that includes six 40-foot buses to three.

When Carolyn Marks, D- Seventh Ward, asked Hotaling whether it would reduce ridership, he said no.

“The price of these buses has gone, like fire trucks, through the roof,” Hotaling told council members.

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