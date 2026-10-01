NY: CitiBus looking for public input

CitiBus officials want to know what the public thinks about the city’s public transit system.

Starting on Monday, CitiBus began a rider survey wanting the public to give input about CitiBus’s fixed routes, schedules and service. The surveys are available on buses and at the transfer site at Arsenal and Arcade streets.

They will remain open for 30 days.

“We want to their input, what they want, what their needs are and what they think about our plans for the future,” said CitiBus director Brandi Smith.

CitiBus officials plan to focus on fixed routes because they haven’t been changes in many years. But they also look at making the transit service more efficient and reliable, she said.

Looking at finding a new transit site remains a long time goal, mainly because of safety issues. The transfer station sits on a small site on a congested section of downtown where traffic is now different in 2026 than it was when first built years ago.

The bus system has an annual ridership of 93,000 passengers and operates five routes.

Three new fixed-route buses are expected to be delivered in summer of 2027. They cost about $700,000, but the Federal Transportation Administration appropriates 80% and the state and city kick in 10% each.

The bus system has 11 employees in addition to Smith.

For more information about the survey, call transit planner Jessica Raymond at 785-7784.

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