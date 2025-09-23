NJ Transit board approves purchase of nearly 300 new buses to fully modernize fleet by 2031 goal

The New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) Board of Directors authorized the purchase of 26 zero-emission buses and 260 40-foot clean diesel buses, the final purchase in fully modernizing the state’s bus and rail fleet by 2031.

“Authorizing these bus purchases marks the necessary final step toward the full modernization of our fleet by 2031 for the first time in the agency’s 45-year history, a goal Gov. [Phil] Murphy and I set to strengthen NJ Transit for the people it serves,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri. “Customers will see the impact through vastly improved reliability, enhanced safety features and a customer experience our riders deserve.”

Replacing the aging 40-foot buses, the new fleet of buses will include passenger amenities such as USB charging ports, security cameras, blind spot cameras and turn warning systems.

The purchase includes up to 26 40-foot zero-emission buses and up to 260 40-foot clean diesel transit buses, at a cost not to exceed $506.7 million plus 10% for contingencies, subject to the availability of funds, the agency says.

NJ Transit’s current fleet has 1,228 40-foot transit/suburban buses, including 121 buses operated by private carriers—most of which are aging and are ready for replacement.

Bus purchase history:

In Jan. 2019, the board authorized the purchase of 85 60-foot articulated buses.

In March 2020, the board authorized the purchase of 25 60-foot articulated buses.

In Oct. 2021, the board authorized the purchase of 8 battery electric buses.

In Dec. 2022, the board authorized the purchase of 60 60-foot articulated buses.

In Nov. 2023, the board authorized the purchase of 550 40-foot buses and 200 60-foot articulated buses.

In April 2025, the board authorized the purchase of 208 additional 60-foot articulated buses and 20 battery-electric buses to replace outdated 40-foot transit style buses.

Those prior authorizations, combined with the recent board approval, brings NJ Transit’s investment to more than 1,400 new buses and over $1.7 billion.