Santa Clara VTA receives first two hybrid buses featuring Allison eGen Flex

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (SCVTA) has received the first two of 92 hybrid buses equipped with the Allison eGen Flex Hybrid System.

Santa Clara VTA anticipates a steady delivery rate of six buses per week, starting the week of Feb. 12. The complete fleet is expected to be operational in the coming month, as Santa Clara VTA decommissions most of its remaining diesel buses. Each new hybrid bus has a price tag of roughly $822,800.



The Allison eGen Flex Hybrid System allows the buses to operate in an all-electric mode for up to 10 miles, significantly reducing emissions and noise in sensitive areas. Santa Clara VTA notes the system not only enables the buses to operate accessories such as air conditioning and heating more efficiently, but also improves fuel economy by up to 25 percent compared to conventional diesel buses.



Key features of the new hybrid buses include:

Equipped with the Allison eGen Flex Hybrid System for low emissions and fuel efficiency

Enhanced passenger experience with a 36-passenger seat layout, USB mobile charging ports and innovative wireless Stop Request Buttons

Reduced maintenance costs and downtime through the elimination of inefficient belt-driven accessories and electric hybrid regenerative braking

The new hybrid buses will help to enhance the Santa Clara VTA's customer experiance by offering passengers a quieter, cleaner and more efficient public transportation option.