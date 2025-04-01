L.A Metro celebrates groundbreaking of Metro G Line enhancements project

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro) has broken ground on its Metro G (Orange) Line Improvements Project. This initiative will include a series of bus rapid transit (BRT) enhancements which L.A. Metro says will reduce average end-to-end bus travel times by 12 minutes or nearly 22 percent. L.A. Metro says this will create five-minute bus headways and eliminate the potential for motorist intrusions onto the busway, enhancing safety for buses, cars, pedestrians and cyclists alike on a dedicated BRT line that travels between North Hollywood and Chatsworth.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2027 in advance of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic games. L.A. Metro has already announced plans to build several other valley transit projects, including the East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project, the North San Fernando Transit Corridor Project, the North Hollywood to Pasadena Transit Corridor Project and the Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project.

“These are the most significant improvements Metro has made to this line in its nearly 20-year history,” said L.A. County Supervisor and Board Chair Janice Hahn. “This work will make the G Line faster and safer in the short-term and brings us a step closer to our ultimate goal of converting the line to light rail.”

Over the course of the next two years, the project will result in the following improvements to the G Line:

Installation of four-quadrant gates at 13 busy L.A. Metro G Line intersections between North Hollywood and Van Nuys. Enhanced safety features will include flashing lights and bells, raised medians and pedestrian/bicyclist crosswalk gates.

Implementation of better transit signal priority and preemption in conjunction with the Los Angeles Department of Transportation. This implementation will extend the signal phase to favor L.A. Metro’s electric buses and give them the next green light in an intersection’s phasing cycle for faster service.

Construction of three bridges at Van Nuys Boulevard, Sepulveda Boulevard and Vesper Avenue to physically separate buses from cars, thus improving bus travel times and eliminating intersection bottlenecks on local streets.

Building a new aerial station on the Van Nuys Boulevard bridge, making room for a new street-level station for L.A. Metro’s new East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project, which will travel along Van Nuys Boulevard to connect the cities of Van Nuys, Panorama City, Arleta and Pacoima for greater regional mobility.

Resurfacing the adjacent bike path, painting new striping and installing new lighting, signage and fencing to improve safety and the user experience.

Adding bike lockers and bike parking at selected L.A. Metro G Line stations to further encourage multimodal trips.

In late February, L.A. Metro says it began detouring buses and cyclists off the bus right-of-way and adjacent bike path between Woodman and Sepulveda G Line stations to facilitate construction work at Van Nuys Station. Demolition activities of the existing Van Nuys Station are expected to begin and will require that the station remain closed throughout the construction period.

“As the newest member of the Metro Board, I am proud that the G Line improvements will bring much-needed safety and reliability enhancements to my constituents in the East San Fernando Valley,” said L.A. City Council Member and Board Member Imelda Padilla. “From faster commutes to safer crossings and better bike paths, this project is a crucial step toward creating a future where our neighborhoods are more connected and accessible for everyone. I look forward to ensuring that this and other planned Metro transit projects continue to improve the daily lives of everyone who depends on Metro in the heart of the San Fernando Valley.”

The $668 million transit project is funded by L.A. Metro’s 2016 Measure M and Prop C voter-approved sales taxes, among others. Approximately $64 million of the project cost has been made available by SB-1, the state’s gas tax and vehicle fee transportation funding program. It will be built by Valley Transit Partners, a Joint Venture of Stacy and Witbeck, Inc., Flatiron West and Modern Railway Systems.

“These improvements to the G Line will save people time and facilitate better connections to our growing transit network in the San Fernando Valley,” said L.A. Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins. “The G Line will also be an important part of our transit network for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games and we look forward to delivering this project in 2027, well before the Games begin.”