Sepulveda Transit Corridor Partners tap Stadler and Siemens Mobility for potential L.A. Green Line connection.

Sepulveda Transit Corridor Partners (STCP) have partnered with Stadler Rail Cars and Siemens Mobility to provide essential infrastructure components for its transit development options to ease congestion through the I-405/Sepulveda corridor between Los Angeles, Calif.,'s San Fernando Valley and Westside.

Stadler will design and build the rail cars in STCP’s proposal and Siemens Mobility will stand as the signaling partner for the driverless Metro systems that are a key element of the consortium’s sustainable and reliable transit proposal.

“We’re confident that our Siemens CBTC and GoA4 solutions will contribute to the increased availability and sustainability of public transit along the I-405 (Sepulveda) corridor between San Fernando Valley and Westside," said Marc Buncher, CEO of Siemens Mobility North America. "Siemens Mobility’s experience with Stadler, RATP Dev and members of STCP in delivering automated metro lines will enhance this modern transit technology currently being developed for Angelenos by the STCP team.”

STCP’S rapid-rail subway was conceived as a technical and operational solution to deliver a reliable and sustainable transit alternative to the I-405 corridor in Los Angeles. STCP’s program reduces travel time from Ventura Boulevard to Westwood to 6.5 minutes and to under 20 minutes from the Valley to the Westside while easing congestion and contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. It also provides a single-seat ride, with minimum transfers and increased user convenience with stations located next to work centers and multiple direct connections to major transit lines within Los Angeles County Metropolitan Authority’s (L.A. Metro) current and future transit system. The project is expected to spur new developments both in terms of affordable housing and commercial economic development.

STCP’s rail options – Alternatives 4 and 5 of L.A. Metro’s Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project – are designed to reduce freeway and street congestion, air pollution and climate change-causing emissions. It is designed to create good-paying local construction jobs and long-term operations and maintenance jobs, increasing mobility and economic opportunity across the region.

Alternative 4 or 5 would be integrated with L.A. Metro’s current and future transit system, with direct connections to the D, E, G Lines (also known as the Purple, Expo and Orange Lines), Metrolink, Amtrak, multiple bus lines and bike lanes.

STCP comprises Meridiam, Bechtel and American Triple I. Meridiam is a sustainable infrastructure investor and asset manager and Bechtel is an engineering, construction and project management partner with expertise in delivering passenger rail systems. ATI is an infrastructure investor and asset manager which is involved in large format infrastructure projects in the US. ATI is ethnic minority owned, managed and controlled.

“Our selection of Stadler and Siemens Mobility goes beyond our Buy America commitment. For a project with such profound impact, we wanted to make sure that we are assembling an infrastructure ‘Dream Team’ when it comes to operating swift and safe rail service that allows commuters to avoid the 405”, said Meridiam Americas CEO Nicolas Rubio, on behalf of the STCP partner group. “We are committed to a project that will make life better for Angelenos and visitors by easing congestion, reducing pollution, boosting commerce and improving connections between affordable homes and good jobs.”