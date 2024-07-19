TARC begins service redesign process with community outreach.

Transit Authority of River City (TARC) has launched TARC 2025, a planning process and community conversation to determine what TARC will look like in the coming years.

Faced with significant financial challenges, TARC will use TARC 2025 to proactively address the looming fiscal cliff and create a reliable and effective transit system.

TARC 2025 will solicit direct input from the community to create an updated TARC transit network that can better meet the community’s goals and priorities – within the level of the funding TARC expects during the next five to 10 years.

The first chance for the public to review ideas for an updated TARC network will be Tuesday, July 30, when three concepts of what a new TARC could look like are released. Public feedback on those concepts during August and September will then be used to create draft proposals that will be released later in the fall.

The TARC 2025 process will be completed next February with the release of final proposals for a redesigned TARC network.

Ahead of July 30, community members can take a preliminary survey.

“We’re ready to get TARC 2025 off the ground,” said TARC Executive Director Ozzy Gibson. “TARC is facing serious financial challenges and a looming deficit that has to be addressed. This is the chance for our community to join in on that conversation and let us know what’s important to them and what TARC should prioritize as we move this forward.”

TARC will offer members of the public multiple opportunities to provide feedback on what the agency's priorities should be with the updated transit network.

July 30 to Sept. 9, Public Engagement Round One: Network concepts TARC will gather feedback on three different network concepts representing choices TARC could make in addressing current challenges. The concept will not be full proposals, but rather illustrations of what transit could look like, based on different potential priorities. Public feedback from this round will directly inform the drafting of round two proposals

Nov. and Dec. 2024, Public Engagement Round Two: Draft proposals (TARC will release draft proposals for a redesigned transit network based on community feedback from the first round. Via public meetings, presentations and surveys, additional community feedback will be gathered and used to adjust the proposals

Feb. and March 2024, Public Engagement Round Three (Final proposals): After the final proposals are complete, TARC will launch another round of public engagement to build awareness and gather feedback about implementation strategies.

TARC could implement the redesigned network as early as August 2025.