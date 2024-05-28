TARC proposes to move up service reductions to June 30

The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is calling to move up proposed reductions in service levels across 22 lines to June 30, 2024, instead of Jan. 5, 2025. The changes to service are part of the agency’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 budget that takes the first step toward addressing a looming fiscal cliff.

Louisville, Ky., is facing two transportation challenges with TARC, as well as with a driver shortage for Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS). The accelerated service change for TARC is contingent on a deal that would see transit drivers impacted by the change hired on as drivers for JCPS.

TARC notes negotiations are still underway between organizations, local leaders and community partners on that deal. If an outcome is not reached, TARC can withdraw the proposal for an earlier implementation and return back to the 2025 timeline.

The service reductions will reduce weekday service on affected lines to levels typically seen on Saturdays. The service reductions will only impact fixed route service. The agency notes the current plan is for TARC3 service to remain the same.

TARC will be hosting two community meetings on June 4 and 5 where community members can comment on the proposed service reductions. TARC also will be accepting public comment via an online comment system and TARC’s social media.

“This is not an easy decision, but this is an opportunity to avoid layoffs and keep hard-working Louisvillians employed and able to support their families and by keeping more TARC staff working under the TARC umbrella, we’re preserving our ability to provide expanded service in the future if revenue is found,” said TARC Interim Executive Director Ozzy Gibson.

The proposed service changes can be found on TARC’s website.