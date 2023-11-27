TransLink, North Vancouver complete C$2.3 million improvement project to raise efficiency levels of R2 Marine Drive RapidBus service

Improvements to the R2 Marine Drive RapidBus service have been completed through a partnership with TransLink and North Vancouver, British Columbia.

The changes will help to save customers travelling eastbound up to six minutes of travel time during peak hours and provide a more reliable transit experience for the roughly 40,000 monthly riders on the route.

As part of its commitment to improving bus speed and reliability across the system, TransLink partnered with the city of North Vancouver for the project to extend the eastbound transit lane on East 3rd Street from Queensbury Avenue to Gladstone Avenue.

“This extension is not just about improving today's commute, it’s part of TransLink’s long-term plans to enhance RapidBus and lay the groundwork for Bus Rapid Transit in our region,” says TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn. “The faster transit trips are, the more likely customers will choose transit over driving.

R2 RapidBus service now provides a near-continuous dedicated eastbound bus lane from St. David’s Avenue to Phibbs Exchange. Other road users, including drivers and cyclists, will also benefit from this extension, as congestion will be reduced throughout the route. Additionally, the upgraded corridor contains more than 200 meters (656.17 feet) of separated bike lanes.

“We all expect fast and reliable public transit across the community,” says city of North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan. “We know there is room for improvement and are committed to enhancing services for people. That’s why we have invested in an extended transit lane from Queensbury to Gladstone Avenue. This will allow riders to save time and create operational savings that can be used to further enhance our transportation network elsewhere. This work is one more step towards our goal of being a healthy, connected and sustainable city.”

The project's C$2.3 million (US$1.69 million) investment represents the most significant funding in bus infrastructure on the North Shore since the launch of RapidBus in 2020. It is part of ongoing work to improve RapidBus service across Metro Vancouver.

TransLink will continue working with North Shore municipalities, the government of British Columbia and stakeholders to upgrade and extend the R2 Marine Drive RapidBus from Phibbs Exchange to Metrotown – providing a direct express connection from Park Royal. Additionally, long-term planning will be advanced through the Burrard Inlet Rapid Transit Study, which will determine the best rapid transit technology for this corridor.