The Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) Board has approved the agency's Bus Line Refresh plan. The plan will restructure the agency's bus network for the first time since 2010, with the goal of improving service frequency, connectivity and access to destinations throughout Allegheny County, Pa.

PRT says the plan follows an extensive engagement process that included attending community meetings, presenting to local organizations, hosting pop-up events, soliciting feedback from operators and providing opportunities for riders and residents to provide feedback. PRT publicly introduced its Bus Line Redesign initiative in October 2023 and has generated over 20,000 comments to date.

“Bus Line Refresh reflects the communities we serve today, providing familiar routes but stronger connections," said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. "It modernizes our network to accommodate how our region moves today, doing so more efficiently and effectively with our existing resources we have while retaining service for the vast majority of our riders."

The plan, which is set to debut in August 2027, will see approximately 40% of Allegheny County residents and half of all job sites have access to service every 30 minutes or better, with the number of routes operating every 20-minutes or better increasing from 11 to 19 and the number of routes operating every 30-minutes or better increasing from 27 to 40. PRT notes 99.4% of current riders would maintain access to transit within a quarter mile of their current bus stops.

Once the plan goes into effect, the agency is projecting a seven to 11% increase in ridership or approximately two million passenger trips a year.

"We sincerely thank everyone who provided their input to improve our initial proposal. We believe this network gives us a vision for a better-connected system that supports our communities, connects people to opportunity and helps our region move forward," Kelleman said.